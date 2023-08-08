Yakima Neighborhood Health Services will welcome community members for health screenings, immunizations, games and treats this week in Yakima and Sunnyside in celebration of National Health Center Week.
Festivals in the Parking Lots are planned:
• 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, parking lot between Seventh and Eighth streets, Yakima, with special treats the Terrace Heights adult and senior medical clinic
• 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 617 Scoon Road, Sunnyside
The festivals will include games for kids like mini basketball. Treats like popcorn and sno-cones will be available for free and so will health screenings and immunizations. The events aim to raise awareness about national health centers and their mission.
The first community health center was established in Massachusetts in 1965. Since then, more than 1,400 organizations across the country have developed their own health centers.
Funded by a mix of state and federal grants, Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements and private insurers, health centers serve over 30 million people in the United States annually, according to the National Association of Community Health Center’s website.
Also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, clinics like the ones run by YNHS provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.
Along with YNHS, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic and Community Health of Central Washington are two of the other health centers in the county.
