Yakima Health District staff members have been tracking a Shigella outbreak this summer, along with other communicable diseases in the community.
The health district has tracked 43 cases of Shigella so far this year, said Tanya Britt, a public health nurse with the district. In the same time period last year, there were seven cases. Shigella is a gastrointestinal bacterial disease closely related to E. coli.
Most cases of Shigella do not require medical attention, Britt said during Wednesday's Board of Health meeting, and usually go away on their own in about two weeks.
Britt said the total number of cases could be higher because the health district is only able to confirm cases where afflicted individuals go to a hospital or clinic and get tested for the disease. She said so far this year, there have been 17 hospitalizations caused by Shigella in the county.
“With 43 cases reported to us, that indicates that it’s fairly widespread throughout the community,” Britt said. “It’s something people just don’t see the doctor a lot for.”
Britt said the health district is working with local hospitals, clinics and homeless shelters to educate residents on ways to avoid the spread of Shigella, which can spread through food, water and sexual contact.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Shigella include diarrhea, fever, stomach pain and feeling the need to use the bathroom even if your bowels are empty.
The COVID-19 case rate also went up since last month, Britt said. In July, the case rate was around 15 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. At the end of August, that number rose to 86.
Britt said there has also been an increase in COVID cases in long-term care facilities in the county, with some of them reporting an outbreak status.
Britt also reported on the health district’s continued monitoring of a syphilis outbreak. She cited a national shortage of Benzathine penicillin G, one of the most effective treatments for the disease, as a reason for its prevalence in the community this year.
Syphilis has been on the rise in Yakima County since 2021 when cases jumped 326% from 50 in 2020 to 163 in 2021.
Funding for services
The meeting also included an update on Foundational Public Health Services funds. The funds allow health districts to meet a basic standard of core services and programs determined by the state, which provides the funds, said Lilian Bravo, the health district's director of public health partnerships.
Funding goes to maternal, child and family health, chronic disease and injury prevention and communicable disease control. More generally, the state funds were designed to keep health districts' budgets stable and in line with inflation and demand for services.
Since 2020, foundational public health services funds to the Yakima Health District have about doubled every year. In 2020, the state allocated $359,603 in funding to the health district. In 2023, that number was almost $3.2 million.
Bravo said a lot of those funds have gone toward expanding the health district’s staff, which has grown from 31 to 49 full-time equivalent positions since 2019.
This new staff includes a communications specialist who works with local media and manages the district’s social media pages and website. Most recently, the health district hired a grant manager to oversee grant-writing efforts.
Bravo said funds also allowed the district to hire an epidemiologist who has helped keep track of communicable disease outbreaks like COVID-19 and syphilis.
