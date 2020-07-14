Restrictions on faith-based organizations, breweries and wineries didn't change when Yakima County moved to a modified Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan on July 3.
The Yakima Health District on Tuesday issued new guidance clarifying that point, after itself getting further clarification from the state Department of Health, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
"Yakima County is not in the Phase 1.5 that other counties have been approved for in the past," the release said. "Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 based on the approved 'roadmap to recovery.'"
That means taprooms, breweries and wineries that were not considered restaurants prior to the pandemic — defined as providing sit-down meals at tables — still may not provide on-site service. They may continue takeout, delivery and mail-order service.
"Providing snacks or appetizers with alcoholic beverages does not permit a facility to have outdoor seating under the 'roadmap to recovery,'" the release said.
Restaurants, by contrast, are allowed to offer outdoor seating with proper distancing under the plan, provided that only guests who live in the same household may share a table.
“While we know we are moving in the right direction with recent data showing our overall cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and percent of positive tests declining, we all must continue to be aware that our community continues to have one of the highest rates of infection of COVID-19 in the West Coast," Yakima Health District health officer Dr. Teresa Everson wrote in the news release. "For this reason, we need to continue exercise caution and continue to work with the state to determine opening further activities.”
The guidance issued Tuesday also clarified that churches and other faith-based organizations still may not host any indoors services, nor may they host outdoor services with more than 100 people. Choirs are still not allowed.
"We recognize the importance of attending faith-based services and of the critical contribution that wineries and breweries make to the economy of Yakima County," Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco in the news release. "Right now, we have been given the opportunity by the Washington State Department of Health to incrementally open more of our local businesses and we must continue to follow the state’s guidelines. We will continue to work with the state to assess when it is appropriate to add additional activities as soon as is safely possible.”