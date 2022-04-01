Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital staff and their supporters rallied outside the hospital on Tieton Drive on Friday to protest what they called inequitable pay.
Several Memorial employees who belong to the union SEIU Healthcare 1199NW said that recent wage increases and retention bonuses were not distributed fairly, with certain positions getting much more.
In February, Memorial announced $14.8 million in retention bonuses for staff, with $8 million coming from the hospital’s general budget and $6.8 million coming from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds. Registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants and phlebotomists were to receive significant retention bonuses, a Memorial press release said.
All other staff would receive prorated retention bonuses of up to $1,000, the announcement said.
Memorial also announced base pay rates would increase by $5 per hour for registered nurses and $3 per hour for respiratory therapists permanently.
But some staff members considered the allocation of wage raises and bonuses unfair, particularly for caregiving and housekeeping staff.
“We’re upset because it wasn’t done equitably,” said Trish Bowman, a registered nurse at Memorial with 38 years’ experience there.
As a registered nurse, Bowman said she was grateful for the wage increase but was dismayed that caregiving staff, like nurses’ assistants, did not see similar benefits.
“We work as a team, and it feels very unfortunate that we got a raise, and they didn’t,” she said.
Fellow RN Yudith Webber, who has been with Memorial 19 years, said it has created divisions among staff members. She said while the nurses appreciated the pay raise, it should have been implemented equitably among staff.
Retention worries
Memorial gave out its retention bonuses amid pandemic stress and staffing shortages. Demand has been high for nurses nationwide.
“We also made the decision to offer retention bonuses of up to $13,000 to our bedside nurses and other key caregivers to encourage them to remain with us instead of accepting new jobs elsewhere that come with high signing bonuses. Our decision to offer retention bonuses is working, as we have seen positive changes in staffing and important improvements in our ability to care for patients in our community in recent weeks,” said a statement from Memorial Friday.
But some staff members said it was not enough, especially since not everyone was given equal amounts.
Dulce Barajas, a nursing assistant certified who has worked at Memorial nearly five years, said she’s seen many of her coworkers leave for better paying jobs. The workers who are friendly and connect well with patients are among those leaving when they are the exact people the hospital needs, she said.
Barajas said the pandemic has taken a deep toll on her mental health. After work, she just wanted to lie down and sleep instead of socializing with her partner and children. She felt overworked, burnt out and the uneven wage raises did not help.
Nursing assistant certified and nursing student Laura Cruz said she came to the rally to let Memorial know what they can do to improve retention, including pay fair wages to all hospital staff.
“We’re not here to fight with Memorial. We want to stay … and this is the reason we’re doing stuff like this,” she said.
Union concerns
Raul Lopez, lead organizer for SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, a union which represents more than 1,000 nurses, nursing assistants and service workers at Memorial, said that hospital administration did not consult with the union before announcing the bonuses and wage increases.
He said the union is happy about the wage increases for nurses but has concerns about the way the hospital went about it.
“The one thing is that we do have a contract that is still fully intact, and they (hospital administration) didn't feel like there was a need to negotiate,” he said. “So that was the other problem. Just unilaterally making changes is not OK.”
He said hospital leadership should have collaborated with the union prior to the wage changes and bonuses.
Retention bonuses were distributed unevenly, Lopez said. Staff could make a few hundred dollars or up to $13,000 depending on their position and fulltime equivalent hours. He said that all workers had to make sacrifices throughout the pandemic, and it feels like the hospital did not recognize people fairly.
Lopez said after the pay changes and bonuses were announced, the union asked hospital leadership to discuss and reconsider wages for non-nursing staff but talks quickly stalled.
In a statement, Memorial said that it met with the union last week to discuss the retention bonuses. The union did not send dates for additional meetings as it was supposed to, according to Memorial.
“Instead, we learned today that SEIU planned to stage a protest at the hospital that we are concerned will be disruptive to our patients,” the statement said. “We also believe their protest is both unlawful and a violation of our collective bargaining agreement. We have asked SEIU to stop this action and instead provide dates to meet as they agreed to do last week. At this time, we don’t know what SEIU will decide to do.”
