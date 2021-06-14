The Yakima Health District Board of Health and staff members interviewed three physician candidates last week for a health officer opening.
The candidates are Dr. Sara Cate of Community Health of Central Washington, Yakima neurosurgeon Dr. Dave Atteberry, and longtime area physician Dr. Neil Barg.
The health officer is the chief medical officer for the health district and is responsible for disease control and prevention. Duties include providing policy guidance to the health board and collaborating with partners and stakeholders to address public health issues, according to the health district’s job description.
That job description requires the person to be a physician, have a master of public health degree or its equivalent, and live in Yakima County.
Dr. Larry Jecha, Yakima’s interim health officer, joined the health district in November, replacing Dr. Teresa Everson.
Cate was interviewed Wednesday afternoon; Atteberry and Barg were interviewed Thursday evening. Each candidate was given 10 questions prior to the interview and had 60 minutes to answer. The interviews were conducted virtually via Zoom.
The Board of Health will discuss the candidates in an executive session June 30 and possibly vote on an appointment. Health district staff have been invited to join the discussion to provide information to the board in the hiring process. If a vote is taken June 30, staff will work with the person selected to negotiate a contract, and the contract will be approved at the next board meeting.
Here’s a brief look at each candidate’s interview:
Dr. Sara Cate
Cate has been a physician with Community Health of Central Washington in Yakima and Ellensburg since 2011. After completing medical school and residency at the University of Washington, she moved to Yakima in 1993 to work with a residency program and become a clinician.
Cate was hired as the medical director of Planned Parenthood for Greater Washington and North Idaho 17 years ago at a time when it was on the verge on losing accreditation. She was tasked with doing a review of the entire medical system, and after her review of workflow and lab procedures Planned Parenthood passed its accreditation twice, Cate said.
Cate said her largest contributions to public health have been in women’s health. She operates a gynecology clinic where she teaches medical residents about women’s health and provides the only surgical procedure for cervical pre-cancer in Yakima.
“This has allowed me to offer a curative treatment to women who are underinsured and uninsured. Many of which are Latina women and as you probably know have a much higher rate of cervical cancer,” she said.
Cate established a partnership between her clinic and the Union Gospel Mission and works with the mission’s breast and cervical health program.
“Saving women’s lives has been a huge accomplishment for me,” Cate said.
Cate emphasized the importance of having partnerships with community groups when addressing health equity. She would design programs that reflect community needs and continue to assess if the programs are effective.
“As medical officer, I would see myself as a consultant in the process, from supporting the development of partnerships with key community groups and agencies and then in the review of the program and reviewing the results from start to finish,” she said.
Cate said the issues that demand health officer expertise are infectious disease management, tuberculosis control, making diagnoses, administering treatments and providing medical oversight for programs.
“I think the medical officer has the highest credibility for being that expert public voice in the community for sound medical practices,” Cate said.
When asked about how she feels her local health district has performed during the pandemic, Cate said the public health department did an amazing job, but she expressed concern about a lack of consistent communication with the public.
“I am particularly concerned that there’s not always been a cohesive and consistent messaging from the health department and the board of health on how to manage this epidemic,” Cate said.
Dr. Dave Atteberry
Atteberry is the director of neurosurgery at Astria Sunnyside Hospital and medical director at Nova Health, an independent neurosurgery clinic in West Valley. Atteberry was appointed to the Board of Health in January.
“The best decision I made in the last year was joining the Board of Health. It has been an eye-opening experience in both a positive and negative way,” he said.
Atteberry completed medical school and residency at the University of Pittsburgh and moved to Yakima in 2009 to work as a surgeon at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
In his introduction, Atteberry shared that he contracted COVID-19 in October and was hospitalized for nine days. Atteberry said he came out of that experience with a desire to serve the general public.
“I think you serve by educating yourself. You educate yourself on the topics at hand,” he said. “I’ve been reading as much as I physically could about COVID-19.”
Atteberry said joining the Board of Health has been the largest contribution to public health he has made in his life. Other public health contributions he has made were starting a Tobacco Awareness Project chapter at the University of Pittsburgh and participating in helmet safety programs to prevent childhood injury.
In terms of health equity, Atteberry said he wants to encourage policy that would mitigate differences and make sure every citizen in Yakima County has an equal opportunity at attaining good health.
He emphasized the importance of delivering unique medical messages to groups of people, rather than sending one message to the entire population.
“The message that I would give about hypertension to African American populations or diabetes to Mexican American or Native American populations or asbestos exposure to Europeans is different because their risk factors in those different groups are different,” he said.
When asked how he would ensure credibility in the role of health officer, Atteberry said he would take a research-based approach by using medical journals and consulting colleagues before giving answers to medical problems.
Atteberry commended the board of health and the health district for their work during the pandemic. He called out the politicization of COVID-19 for many of the failures experienced during the crisis.
“I would say overall I’ve given this organization a B-plus. They’ve done a darn good job. But I wouldn’t give them an A-plus because you can’t give somebody an A-plus when the devastation has been this great. It’s not your fault. It’s not the organization’s fault that the devastation has been so great, but it has,” he said.
Atteberry was among the health board members who voted down a motion not to contradict laws or ordinances at the local, state or federal level during a meeting Wednesday. The group Yakima Health First has voiced concern about Atteberry’s health officer candidacy and health board appointment, and members picketed during his interview.
In 2014, Atteberry was ordered to undergo 3 ½ years of monitoring by the Washington Medical Quality Assurance Commission following a wrong-site surgery in 2011 and for poor record-keeping on the procedure.
Atteberry was among several physicians named in a 2012 whistleblower lawsuit in Pennsylvania over fraudulent billing practices. In Pennsylvania, he worked as a neurosurgeon under hospital giant UPMC.
Atteberry responded to questions about the cases when he was appointed to the health board earlier this year, telling the Yakima Herald-Republic they didn’t characterize his practice. The cases didn’t come up in his interview.
Dr. Neil Barg
Barg is the director of epidemiology for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and the medical director at New Hope Clinic, which cares for HIV-infected patients. He attended Temple University for medical school and the University of Michigan for his residency.
Barg is a clinical professor in the division of infectious disease at the University of Washington. He was a professor for 10 years at Vanderbilt University and four years at the University of Michigan before he moved to Yakima in 1998 to specialize in infectious disease at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Barg said his greatest public health contributions have been in treating HIV. Barg and his medical partner started the first HIV clinic in Nashville in the early 1980s.
When Barg started his work in Yakima in 1998, he was tasked with starting an infection control program that helped Yakima hospitals treat 300 HIV patients in the last 20 years, he said.
“We had the lowest aggregate HIV score in the state and that was very important for farmworkers since the HIV clinic was located there. And that’s good for public health because if you treat a patient and get their viral load to be undetectable, the HIV is essentially untransmissible from that patient,” he said.
Barg said the issues that demand health officer expertise are the new ones with communicable infections or exposure to infectious agents. As a faculty member at UW, Barg has a network of colleagues from the department of global health and school of public health who can be used as good resources, he said.
“As far as credibility goes, I think I have to earn it. And the way you earn it is by tackling problems and finding solutions,” he said.
Barg defined health equity as being fair and offering resources to everybody regardless of where they live or what background they have.
“I think one of the key goals of public health is if something needs to be prevented, you provide resources to prevent it in all the communities,” he said.
Barg said he would meet the community’s needs, even if it means taking resources to an area that isn’t able to access public health.
“One example would be to set up an educational program at one of the orchards or packing plants to educate people in that setting when they can’t get to their family doctor, or they can’t come to a meeting, or they don’t have a computer for Zoom. So, you take it to them,” he said.
Barg said the county did a fantastic job handling COVID-19 this past year overall, though it was made more challenging by inconsistent messages and measures.
“One of the things that was really impressive was how they shut COVID down at the nursing homes. That was a big problem,” he said.