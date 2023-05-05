Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon that closed U.S. Highway 12 outside of Naches.
Travis J. Taft, 23, of Yakima was driving west on U.S. 12 around 2:25 p.m. about four miles west of the junction with State Route 410 when he tried to pass another vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
Taft lost control of his 2007 Kia Rio and went into the eastbound lane, where he collided with a 2020 Ford F-350 that was pulling a stock trailer, the release said. Taft and his passenger, 23-year-old Savannah R. Benson of Graham, were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The Ford’s driver, 22-year-old Israel Esquivel of Mattawa, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.
The highway was closed until 6:30 p.m. when full traffic flow was restored, according to Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Meagan Lott.
Troopers said everyone was wearing seatbelts, and attributed the crash to improper lane usage by Taft.
