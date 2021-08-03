Though a heat advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening, Yakima Valley temperatures should start dropping late this week, according to the National Weather Service.
And as that happens, the widespread haze predicted for the next few days should also be clearing, according to the weather service office in Pendleton, Ore.
The air quality improved Tuesday, the day after the state Department of Ecology issued the air quality alert for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys because of wildfire smoke in the region. The alert continues through noon Thursday.
Late Monday afternoon, air quality was listed as unhealthy for everyone in Yakima, Sunnyside, Toppenish and the Yakama Nation. Late Tuesday afternoon, only Sunnyside had reached that level. Air quality was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups in the other areas.
People should limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. The Yakima Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 1 burn ban, prohibiting all outdoor burning throughout Yakima County. A burn ban also is in effect on the Yakama Nation Reservation.
Clearer and cooler days will make for a much nicer weekend. Predicted highs in the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday should give way to a high predicted near 85 on Friday, with lows in the 50s this weekend.
There's a 20% chance of showers Friday.