New Yakima City Manager Robert Harrison’s first day on the job was Tuesday.
He was welcomed by Mayor Patricia Byers and council members after he took the oath of office at the beginning of Tuesday’s council meeting.
The council offered him the job in July after interviewing four finalists. Thirty-nine people applied.
Council member Brad Hill said he was excited to have Harrison on board after an exhaustive search, and said he hopes to spend more time with him in person post-COVID-19.
“It’s good to turn a page and enter a new era,” he said.
Harrison most recently served as former chief administrative officer in Renton, and was the Issaquah city administrator from 2010-18.
He said he appreciated the council’s confidence and looks forward to meeting community members and working with city staff.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a master of public administration from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.
He has been a member of the International City/County Management Association since 1996. He also serves on the executive board of the Local Government Hispanic Network and the Washington City/County Management Association.
His base salary is $207,000.