Barbara Harrer, who is 88, has served the public in some way almost her entire adult life. That includes her role as mayor of Harrah, a position she’s held since 1977.
She is also the longest-serving health board member in the state, officials said during the Yakima Health District board of health meeting Dec. 2. “She’s served for decades,” said Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer for the health district.
Harrer said she’s been on the health board since 1976. Before becoming mayor, Harrer had served on the Harrah Town Council since 1971.
“I’ve always been in interested in government and helping the community,” Harrer said. “My philosophy has always been (to) do what I could to make my community or life in my community better.”
Harrer is one of two city representatives on the health board along with Kay Funk of the Yakima City Council, a retired physician. Both positions are open, along with that of citizen member and board chair Gail Weaver. Both Weaver and Harrer said they have reapplied, and Ibach confirmed that Funk has reapplied as well.
The health board oversees and supervises all aspects of the health district, its website notes. Members include all three Yakima County commissioners, two city representatives and two citizen members. The city representatives hold two-year terms. Citizen members have four-year terms, with the other citizen member, Dr. Sean Cleary, set to serve through 2024.
Funk recently announced that she won’t run for reelection to the Yakima City Council. Her council term ends
Dec. 31. She has said she and her husband plan to move to California
to be closer to their family and grandchildren.
Ibach noted that Funk must be an elected official to stay on the health board. Once she is no longer in office, the board would have to appoint a new person for the remainder of her term.
Ten people have applied for the citizen member opening, and seven have applied for the two city openings.
Role of health board
Positions on a public health boards have become much more prominent in the COVID-19 pandemic. The health district handles a variety of public services mandated by the Legislature. They include communicable disease control prevention and treatment services, and in providing those services related to the coronavirus, volunteer and salaried health officials alike have come under all kinds of pressure amid sometimes bitter debate on how the pandemic should be contained and rising cases of COVID-19.
Continuing to serve on the health board is more important than ever these days, Harrer said.
“I reapplied because it is the midst of a pandemic. ... It’s very difficult right now and I thought perhaps someone with some past knowledge of the health district” should stay involved, she said.
“When you’re in the middle of a difficult situation, perhaps it’s good to have some of the board members continue, because they have some background and some understanding of public health.”
Harrer and her late husband, John, a veterinarian, and their two children moved from Montana to Harrah in 1966. That September, a Harrah council member came to the door to ask if Barbara would be interested in the clerk-treasurer position.
She lost that post in an election two years later, but was elected to the Town Council in 1971 and 1975. She was appointed mayor before her second term ended, and has remained mayor since.
In her decades as mayor, Harrer oversaw installation of a municipal water system; before that, people in the Lower Valley town were on private wells, she said. She learned a lot about wastewater, which is important in public health, Harrer said.
When she was a town council member, local officials had questions about a municipal water system. That’s when she learned more about the role of the Yakima Health District and the county health board, Harrer said.
“One of the council members suggested that I apply (to the health board) to see if we could get a better understanding,” she said. “Quickly, I found out the importance of the health district and what they did for the community.”
Most of her time on the health board has been uneventful, but Harrer remembered a meningitis outbreak, during which people were vaccinated in Wapato, she said. Harrer helped answer phone calls related to the outbreak and vaccinations.
“For some reason ... the Yakima Health District had more vaccines than some others, so we were getting calls from out of (the) county to see if they could schedule a vaccination,” she said.
Dr. Bob Atwood was the health officer then, Harrer said. Atwood, who served from 1974 through 2001, was known nationally as an expert in public health, Harrer said. He died in 2006.
In addressing the current pandemic, Harrer thinks science must always be considered when developing policies.
“That doesn’t mean that I don’t understand that this COVID has caused severe economic problems, but I think ... when we develop those policies, you have to consider the science of the situation,” she said.
“And it’s been very difficult this time because there’s so much we’ve had to learn as we go through it, and I do think that the staff at the health district is doing a perfectly excellent job.”
Harrer actively participates in the health board meetings, commenting on issues she thinks are important, making and seconding motions. They’re among many Zoom meetings she attends, including those for her role as a 4-H leader. She’s worked with 4-H clubs for more than 50 years.
“I feel it’s good for me to continue being active because I’m able to,” she said. “I don’t want to sit around and be depressed.”