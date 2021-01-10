Filling the health board openings

The Yakima Health District board has three openings, and the application period closed Jan. 3. There are 10 candidates for the citizen member position and seven candidates for the two city representative positions, said Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer for the health district.

All applications for the open positions will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of Ibach, Dr. Sean Cleary and county Commissioner Amanda McKinney before the next board of health meeting on Jan. 27.

"They will then be presenting their recommendations to the board of health, which is now the three commissioners plus (Cleary), at the next board of health meeting," Ibach said in an email. "Those four board members will then vote on whether or not they accept these candidate recommendations for those three open positions."

The volunteer positions are unpaid. Under state law, the Yakima Health District is an independent governmental entity.

Dr. Larry Jecha is Yakima County’s interim health officer after former health officer Dr. Teresa Everson resigned in November. The health district is advertising for a new interim health officer as well as a permanent health officer. In December, board members voted in a special meeting to seek a new, locally based interim health officer.

Jecha, who is the health officer for Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, as well Garfield and Columbia counties, will remain in the Yakima County role while the search for interim and permanent health officers continues.

During a meeting in December, health board members discussed the three expiring board terms and how people filling those roles would be chosen. Normally, the three terms would have expired at the end of 2020, but the board voted to extend their terms until the regular January meeting.

Health district leaders ran online and legal ads seeking applicants for the citizen member position and sent letters to city and town councils in Yakima County, inviting officials to apply to become a city representative on the health board.

— Tammy Ayer