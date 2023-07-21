Dangerous levels of an algal neurotoxin were found in Hisey Park lake in Granger and community members are advised to avoid swimming in the lake or letting animals drink from it.
The Washington Department of Ecology tested the lake water after community members reported suspicious algae in it, according to a Yakima Health District press release. The DOE found the levels of anatoxin-a that are higher than is safe for a recreational area.
Anatoxin-a is a neurotoxin that can cause neurological symptoms including numbness, tingling, drowsiness, salivation, a burning feeling and speech disturbances in humans, the news release said. Symptoms can come on quickly. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider.
The health district advised people not to swim or play in the lake and to avoid ingesting its water. Any fish caught in the lake should be well cleaned with the guts discarded, the release said.
In animals, the neurotoxin can cause rapid illness or death, according to the release. Symptoms include a staggered gait, paralysis, muscle twitching, gasping and conclusions. Anyone who notices these symptoms in their pets and livestock should reach out to a veterinarian.
Animals can be exposed to the neurotoxin by drinking the lake water or licking it off their fur, according to the release.
The health department put up warning signs around the lake. Officials will continue to test the lake weekly. The warning signs will be removed once the tests find toxin levels are under the limit for a recreational area for two weeks in a row and signs of the algal bloom are gone, the release said.
