Holiday trivia, an art contest and bingo are just some of the December activities that seniors can enjoy this month through Yakima’s Harman Center.
The physical building of the Harman Center remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions, but staff is offering several free, virtual wintertime activities to keep people engaged. “Live” visits with Santa also can be accessed via the center’s Facebook page from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21-23.
The deadline to enter the holiday trivia and art contests is Dec. 21.
More details about the activities are available at the Yakima Parks and Recreation website, yakimaparks.com. Interested individuals can call the Harman Center at 509-575-6166.