The Harman Center will be closed next week for an annual cleaning.
The center at 101 N. 65th Ave. will close Monday through Saturday, March 7-12, 2022.
"The building gets a lot of use and it's time for a spring cleaning," Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards said in a news release.
The center’s fixtures will be dusted. Window blinds and the carpet will be cleaned, and the kitchen will be pressure washed.
Call 509-575-6166 or visit https://yakimaparks.com/senior-center/ for program information at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.