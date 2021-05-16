It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman, FindaGrave.com, FamilySearch.org, Behind the Badge Foundation, the National Law Enforcement Memorial, Honor Roll of Yakima County, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.