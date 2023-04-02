For more than 113 years, YWCA Yakima has been empowering women and pursuing social justice in the Valley.
While the mission remains the same, its services have evolved and expanded to meet changing needs.
And it all started with a gym class at the YMCA.
The Yakima chapter of the Young Men’s Christian Association opened its building in 1908, with the goal of creating a wholesome alternative to the many saloons that dotted the city’s streets. One of the amenities was a gymnasium.
A group of Yakima women also used the Y’s gym, although some accounts say the YMCA didn’t want the women playing basketball.
Whatever the reason, this group of women decided they needed a place they could call their own and get the same benefits that men were getting from the YMCA. And the Young Women’s Christian Association was the way to do it.
Like the YMCA, the YWCA was born in Victorian-era Great Britain, albeit 11 years later in 1855. A women’s prayer group and a social activist group joined forces to make life better for women who came to English cities to work during the Industrial Revolution, as well as to house nurses who came home from tending the wounded in the Crimean War in Ukraine.
Likewise, American women were moving into the cities to work in mills, bakeries and laundries, where they experienced long hours, unsafe working conditions and few opportunities for healthy activities.
Two groups — the Prayer Union Circle and the Ladies’ Christian Association — were formed in New York City in 1858 to address the need. In Boston, a similar group organized and is the first to use the name “Young Women’s Christian Association” and starting a movement.
By 1890, there were 106 similar organizations in the country, eventually becoming chapters of the Young Women’s Christian Associations of the United States in 1906.
Yakima’s women applied to the YWCA’s National Territorial Headquarters in Seattle to start a chapter in the city, and the office assigned state YWCA Secretary Frances Gage the task of guiding its formation.
But she wasn’t sure the time was right. The city had just completed a YMCA and two new churches were built, and Gage was concerned that starting a women’s organization might be too much of an ask for the community.
But the Yakima women persisted, and Gage said they could organize — if they could clear a few hurdles. The largest was recruiting at least 500 women to join the chapter, as well as finding people willing to take on leadership roles.
And they had to get support from local clergy and leading women in the community.
They accepted the challenge and managed to recruit 575 women to join the organization.
The chapter was launched with a mass meeting and banquet at the First Methodist Church on Nov. 17, 1909. Its mission statement called to “unite the women of the city in loyal service for each other; to promote the spiritual, moral, mental, social and physical welfare of all women; and to become a social force for the Kingdom of God.”
At first, the YWCA rented four rooms on the second floor of Sawbridge’s Hardware store, which stood in what is now the parking lot on North First Street next to McDonald’s, while renting the former home of the First Baptist Church as the YWCA’s gym.
At the time, the meeting rooms had a single chair and table, with those attending seated on the floor. In time, they got donations of furniture and money.
At the YWCA, members could take classes in language, art, singing, sewing, cooking and the Bible, as well as exercise in the gym. There was also a lounge and transient lodgings.
YWCA members also staffed a traveler’s aid desk at the Yakima train depot, where they would offer assistance to young women traveling alone, as well as others who needed help, whether it was dealing with illness or finding a safe hotel for the night.
But the YWCA needed more room, as well as a place that was theirs. In 1920, the YWCA purchased land at the southeast corner of what is now North Naches Avenue and Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, and they started planning for a new building.
However, the Great Depression forced the YWCA to shelve the plans for a while.
But in 1934, the project was revived when Yakima businessman Alexander Miller donated $80,000 — about $1.8 million when adjusted for inflation — to build a new YWCA building. Miller also donated $80,000 to the YMCA.
Founding board member Mary Remy designed the building, drawing inspiration from the buildings Thomas Jefferson designed for the University of Virginia. Her Georgian Revival plans were refined by John Maloney, the architect who designed the iconic A.E. Larson Building, St. Paul Cathedral, Yakima City Hall and the Yakima Herald-Republic building.
In August 1934, ground was broken for the building, which was dedicated May 12, 1935, and renovated in 1975. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
Through the years, the Yakima YWCA’s programs expanded and evolved to continue to meet the needs of women. It offered Head Start preschool programs, as well as programs for women who suddenly found themselves having to provide for a family.
In 1978, the YWCA opened a domestic violence shelter and began providing support services for women and children who were victims of domestic violence.
Thirty years later, the YWCA moved to its present location on South Eighth Avenue when it acquired an old nursing home. In addition to serving as the YWCA’s headquarters, the building provides emergency shelter for domestic violence victims, as well as transitional housing.
The YWCA also works with the Yakima Housing Authority to provide vouchers for those escaping domestic violence. Other programs include legal advocacy, job training and Persimmon Boutique, which provides outfits for low-income women entering the workforce.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include YWCA Yakima, YWCA.org, historylink.org, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman, the National Register of Historic Places and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
