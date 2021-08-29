In recent years, the former Cascade and Senator Apartments gained a bit of a rough reputation and were nearly shut down.
But in their heyday, the two buildings represented an effort to supply what was then considered first-class hotel accommodations for visitors to the city, especially those who were coming for business.
The first of the two to open was the building known as The Senator, 31 N. Front St. Its plans were announced in the Yakima Daily Republic on May 22, 1909, when blueprints were being prepared for its owner, Julia Hess Miller, who had already been in the hotel and bar business and was considered a wealthy woman.
The paper said the three-story hotel, which would have 60 rooms, would be “modern throughout with the latest hotel equipment, finely furnished and will cater to first-class trade.”
The hotel cost $35,000 — or roughly $1 million in today’s currency — and opened sometime in late 1909 or early 1910. It was also in an ideal location, across the street from the Northern Pacific Railway’s Yakima depot and right next door to what was then City Hall.
The new hotel was named the Hotel Sydney, after a relative of Miller’s. Rates started at $1 — or $29 when adjusted for inflation — per night, with the hotel offering a bar, café, and hot and cold running water in every room.
When Washington enacted prohibition, the Hotel Sydney’s bar closed but its restaurant continued to operate.
Miller apparently sold the hotel in 1920, and it went through several owners. In 1929, Peter J. Hanses changed the name to the Senator Hotel.
In addition to the café, which also went from the Sydney Café to the Senator Café when the hotel’s name changed, other small shops and offices made their homes on the Senator’s first floor.
By the 1950s, the hotel had become low-income apartments.
The Cascade was originally known as the Hotel Michigan. Its owner, Pat Mullins, already owned the Hotel Washington — where the McDonald’s on Yakima Avenue now stands — which was regarded as one of Yakima’s finest hotels.
Mullins was one of Yakima’s early hoteliers and an unsuccessful mayoral candidate.
The hotel opened in 1914 and was considered a successful venture. Like the Hotel Sydney, it offered rooms starting at $1, with a bath starting at $1.50, and was also equipped with an elevator to help guests and their luggage get to its four floors.
It was sold in 1940 and became the Hotel Roza, with a restaurant and steak house on the first floor.
Eventually renamed the Cascade, it was bought by Richard W. Dameyer, who also bought the Senator in 1977.
Aaron Stewart bought the properties, along with the former Savoy Hotel, in 2004 for $1 million and transferred them to The Senator LLC . They were used as apartments, with businesses on the first floors.
In July 2013, the city moved to have the Cascade and Senator buildings vacated after Stewart did not fix problems with the fire alarm system and patch holes in the building’s drywall found six months earlier.
The order was stayed after Stewart agreed to post a fire watch in the building while the systems were repaired.
The Senator faced closure again in 2019, when city inspectors found the second floor was starting to buckle. The closure was averted when workers installed a temporary support wall.
Stewart sold the Cascade to Cascade Apartments Yakima LLC in April for $2.1 million, while keeping the Savoy and the Senator. The Savoy was recently condemned. The Cascade has been renamed Lotus Pond Apartments.
Both the Cascade and The Senator are listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Old North Yakima Historic District.