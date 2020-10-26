One of the great repositories of Yakima Valley’s history sits in Franklin Park.
The Yakima Valley Museum’s collections span the Valley’s history, from the Miocene Epoch, when the area was a lush forest; to the Yakama, who called this land home; to the present day, with many of the electric signs that have lit up the area on display in the museum’s “Neon Garden.”
It’s also a resource for this column, providing historical photographs and information on a variety of topics.
The museum was born out of a desire by Yakima County residents to preserve the history of the pioneers who came to this area in the mid- to late 1800s.
In the 1920s, a committee headed by Margaret Splawn, wife of Yakima Valley pioneer and former Yakima Mayor Andrew Jackson Splawn, organized the first museum, which operated out of a log cabin at State Fair Park in Yakima. The cabin housed artifacts from the Valley’s early days, including the remains of a sawmill that had been buried on Simcoe Creek.
The cabin was dedicated Sept. 22, 1926, with Lalooh Splawn, Splawn’s daughter, raising the flag, and speeches by Ezra Meeker, who fought to preserve the Oregon Trail, and U.S. Sen. Wesley L. Jones.
A fire subsequently destroyed the cabin, but not the desire to preserve the area’s history.
In 1936, three organizations — Yakima Valley Pioneer Association, Yakima Valley Historical Society and the Daughters of Pioneers of Washington — expressed their interests in creating a place “to permanently store historical relics of the Yakima Valley.”
As a result, Yakima Valley Museum Inc. was formally incorporated in the state, with the goal of bringing other groups and clubs into the project.
While the Yakima Valley Historical, Pioneer and Art Museum Association entertained proposals, nothing definite came of them for a while.
Adelbert E. Larson, who built Yakima’s iconic Larson Building, died in 1934 and bequeathed his home and $100,000 —
$1.9 million in today’s money — to the city to build a museum. City officials declined the offer, and the money instead went to Yakima Valley Junior College to build what is today the Larson Gallery.
The next attempt at a museum was through the work of Lucullus Virgil McWhorter. He had written books on the Nez Perce, and through his connections with the Nez Perce and Yakama Nation had acquired a collection of Native artifacts.
McWhorter was also friends with Elizabeth Prior, the first president of Yakima Valley Junior College. That led to the opening of two museum rooms at the Liberty Building in 1947 showcasing McWhorter’s collection, as well as Native artifacts from another donor.
Mary Remy, the YWCA leader, served as the voluntary curator for the exhibit, opening it up to the public Thursday and Sunday afternoons. She also cataloged the collection, which was later moved to the Larson Gallery.
In 1951, the Yakima chapter of the Daughters of Pioneers of Washington were given space in the basement of the newly constructed Yakima City Hall as a museum room. Originally intended to be in one room, the collection quickly outgrew it, and a second room was allocated.
When the museum opened Feb. 20, 1951, 700 people passed through to see the 1,400 objects. Other objects were stored at the fairgrounds because there was not enough space for them.
The museum continued to attract visitors and additional artifacts. Between 1952 and 1953, 17,187 visitors passed through the cramped rooms.
It was becoming painfully obvious that a proper museum was needed.
The revived museum association worked with John Chesterley, the parks board chairman, resulting in a donation of land at Franklin Park for a museum. When one of the museum’s supporters attempted to use a family trust fund to pay for the building, another trustee of the fund balked, prompting a court fight and public criticism of both the judge who ruled against using the money for the museum and the trustee.
As a settlement, the trust fund offered $65,000 for the museum, but only if the money could be matched in two years, which would be 1957. Within a year, museum backers had raised $75,000, noting that the controversy “had been good publicity.”
The 10,000-square-foot building was dedicated, and its cornerstone laid June 15, 1957, with state Sen. Nat Washington delivering the dedicatory address. The McWhorter collection was transferred to the new museum.
In 1974, the museum was given William Gannon’s collection of wagons and Native American artifacts that were stored at the Yakima Frontier Museum. The museum agreed to accept the collection if the frontier museum’s backers would pay off the debt owned to Gannon for the collection and finance an addition to the Yakima Valley Museum.
The museum was closed through all of 1975 for construction and reopened in 1976, bringing it to 38,000 square feet, with 60 of Gannon’s wagons displayed in a two-story gallery.
The museum has been expanded twice more, once in 1989 and again in 2002, bringing it to 65,000 square feet.
In 2005, the museum gained full accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. At the time it was one of three museums in the state to earn that honor. Today, there are 20 museums in the state with accreditation, including the Yakima Valley Museum.