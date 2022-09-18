When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series.
Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
The program was, at the time of its inception, an audacious move, but one that has become one of the city’s cultural gems.
The public lecture circuit in the United States is not a new idea. It’s been around since the early 19th century, starting with the Lyceum movement, which set up circuits for speakers to lecture or debate a variety of topics, with the goal of creating a better-educated public.
White Swan native Nipo Strongheart, whose acting career went from Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show to Hollywood, was a regular on the Lyceum and Chautauqua lecture circuits, giving presentations on Native American culture that some have credited with Congress granting Native people full American citizenship in 1924.
The idea for a Yakima lecture series started in 1971, when Peggy Lewis, Bella Rash and Bootsey Semon — regarded as among the “founding mothers” of the Town Hall Series — attended a Bellevue Town Hall event.
Afterward, the women discussed the idea of having a similar program in Yakima.
Their first step was to pick the brain of Ginny Detweiler, the organizer of Bellevue’s series who had also organized a similar program in Minneapolis.
“We took her out to lunch and began questioning her, and we all had our notebooks and were writing like mad,” Lewis said in an April 1972 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic.
A major hurdle was how to pay for speakers who could attract an audience large enough to cover the cost of the event — especially since Bellevue, a Seattle suburb, had a larger audience pool to draw from compared with Yakima, a community few outside Washington could find on a map.
Detweiler said the idea of having an “escape clause” in a speaker’s contract in case things didn’t work out never occurred to her.
“Frankly, we were a little scared,” Lewis said in the interview.
But the group pressed on, finding enthusiastic reactions when they pitched the idea around town.
Finally, they took their proposal to the Allied Arts Council of Yakima Valley, which was impressed enough to loan the group $150 to get the ball rolling.
In December 1971, Yakima Town Hall Inc. appointed its first board and drew up articles of incorporation.
The organizers contacted speakers’ bureaus to see who was available, and for the first season signed contracts with film critic Judith Crist, the mentalist Kreskin, actor Vincent Price and actress/singer Kitty Carlisle Hart.
At that time, season tickets cost $12 — $80.53 when adjusted for inflation. They also sought community donors to help subsidize the program, a tradition that continues today.
Another tradition is that the board has always been women.
The Capitol Theatre, built in the 1920s, has been the home of the series from the beginning. When the theater was gutted in a 1975 fire, the series moved to Holy Family Catholic Church and Davis High School until the Capitol reopened in 1978.
Among the speakers who have graced the stage were former First Lady Laura Bush, anthropologist Jane Goodall, advice columnist Abigail Van Buren (the original “Dear Abby”), oceanographer Robert Ballard, astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and G. Gordon Liddy, the Nixon aide who orchestrated the Watergate break-in that eventually led to Nixon’s resignation.
Jill Falk, Town Hall president, said getting big names has not been a problem, as they get word-of-mouth advertising from their previous speakers.
“The board works diligently to make sure that not only do ticket holders have a great experience, but that our speakers do as well,” Falk said. “Our board took Caroline Kennedy (daughter of President John F. Kennedy) on a hike near Snow Mountain Ranch. We took (NFL referee) Sarah Thomas to Owen Roe for wine tasting and we provided (food critic) Ruth Reichl some of our James Beard Award-winning tamales from Los Hernandez.”
But rarely, despite the board’s best efforts, speakers don’t exactly get a warm welcome from Yakima audiences.
When Kissinger spoke in the 1984-85 season, some people stormed the stage in protest. Anticipating problems, Yakima police were standing by, and one protester who went after Kissinger was thrown out.
The objections to Monica Lewinsky, whose relationship with President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment, were confined to letters to the editor, but the board stood by the decision: “We believe in Monica Lewinsky’s platform of overcoming shame, building equality and cultivating compassion.”
The 2020-21 season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with it returning to the stage for the 2021-22 season.
