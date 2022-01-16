Two years before the United States formally observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a year before Washington formally recognized the holiday, people marched in Yakima in the civil rights leader’s honor.
Along with an event at the Yakima Convention Center, people marched from Yakima City Hall to Davis High School in 1984 to honor King’s legacy and continue his fight for racial equality.
The march that January day was also part of an effort to get greater recognition for King in the city.
“That’s when I first started petitioning to rename a street,” said the Rev. Robert Trimble, who had marched with King in the 1960s.
King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, was assassinated April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. King’s death was marked with a procession in the city before a church service in his memory.
That same year, U.S. Rep. John Conyers launched his campaign to make King’s birthday a national holiday. Fifteen years later, President Ronald Reagan signed legislation creating the holiday, which would take effect on the third Monday of January 1986.
In Yakima, Trimble, then pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, started pushing the city in 1984 to recognize King’s contributions, preferably with a street named in his honor.
Instead, the city renamed the park next to Washington Middle School for King, a move that disappointed Trimble, who compared it to asking for a Cadillac and getting a Volkswagen instead.
Trimble thought a peace march would be a way to honor King by following his example of leading marches in the South to protest segregation and voter suppression.
“I wanted to do it because that’s how Martin did it,” Trimble recalled. “We would always march in protest. When I started here, it was in commemoration of the Civil Rights Movement.”
That first march drew 150-200 people. Trimble said there were some groups that didn’t want to participate, but he persevered.
The following year, Trimble recruited an Army band from what is now Joint-Base Lewis-McChord to participate in the program. That year, there were also concerts at local schools, and a program at Davis, where the Rev. Joe Denham lamented the fact that about 100 people attended.
But Trimble said through the years, more people started attending the marches. In 1987, there were between 700 and 800 people who marched from City Hall to Bethel AME Church on South Sixth Street, the second-oldest Black church in the city.
That year, Trimble and community activist Ester Huey said the guest speaker was Gov. Booth Gardner, who two years earlier signed legislation officially recognizing King’s birthday as a state holiday.
“We’re honoring a man who, were he here today, would be 58 years old,” Gardner said. “And he really is 58 years old, because he lives with us today. And he asked us not to remember him for his death, but to remember him for what he stood for.”
Gardner told the audience that the presence of the Aryan Nation white supremacist group in Hayden Lake, Idaho, was a reminder that King’s work was far from over.
Gardner also signed a proclamation declaring the day a holiday, and presenting it to Yakima Mayor Henry Beauchamp, the first Black to hold the position.
The march eventually became a fixture in the city’s life, and now goes along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the former B Street that the city renamed in 2006, following 21 years of lobbying by Trimble.
“(King) said if a man does not stand for something, he’s not fit to live,” Trimble said.
