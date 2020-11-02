Lucullus Virgil McWhorter was not an academically trained historian or anthropologist, but he was interested in Native Americans and their culture.
That interest led to McWhorter’s work researching the Yakama and Nez Perce tribes, documenting the wrongs the government committed against them, and leaving a record for historians.
McWhorter, known as “Cul” to his family, was born Jan. 29, 1860, in what was then known as McKinney’s Run, Va. Today, it is known as McWhorter, W.Va. He was the son of the Rev. John and Rosetta McWhorter, the eighth of their 12 children.
A farmer and later a rancher, McWhorter was always fascinated by the history and culture of Native Americans, which became his life’s passion. He explored Native American sites near his home in West Virginia and Ohio.
At age 21, McWhorter took a trip through Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma, where he met his first Native Americans. Among them was Chief Joseph, the Nez Perce leader whose people carried out a 1,700-mile running battle with federal troops in 1877.
At that time, Joseph and the portion of his people who didn’t make it across the border into Canada were banished to what was then considered “Indian Territory,” far from their homes in the Wallowa Valley of northeastern Oregon. Joseph and other Nez Perce would eventually be allowed to go to the Colville Reservation.
McWhorter married his first wife, Ardelia, in 1883, and they had three children. She died in 1893, and two years later he married Cynthia Annie Bowman and moved to Ohio.
In 1902, McWhorter moved to North Yakima and bought a 30-acre tract near what is now State Fair Park, where he raised Devon cattle, introducing the breed to the Pacific Northwest. His livestock won awards at cattle shows throughout the region, including the Lewis and Clark Centennial Exposition in Portland.
But he still pursued his interests in Native American culture, particularly with the Nez Perce and the Yakama.
Unlike most historians, who viewed Natives as “noble savages” who needed to be dragged kicking and screaming into mainstream society for their own good, McWhorter saw them as people who were being victimized by the federal government and its citizens.
He was viewed as a “minority activist” because of his work helping Yakama fight for their rights to their land. McWhorter went through the Yakama’s Lower Valley reservation on horseback, advising them not to sign papers that would give away three-quarters of their 80-acre allotments and associated water rights, allowing white settlers to take the land while relegating them to 20-acre tracts.
He also counseled with the Yakama to help them in their efforts at dealing with the government. He was adopted by the Yakama and given the name He-mene Ka-wan, which means Bigfoot.
He also wrote books on Native American history, including “Hear Me, My Chiefs,” a history of the Nez Perce and their struggles with the federal government; “The Crime Against the Yakima,” detailing the government’s unsuccessful attempts to take land and water rights from the Yakama; and “Tragedy of Wahk-shum,” which deals with the prelude to the Yakama War.
McWhorter died Oct. 10, 1944, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, and was buried at Tahoma Cemetery. His funeral procession included contingents of Yakama and Nez Perce, who viewed him as a friend of their nations.
In 1947, McWhorter’s collection of Native American artifacts and books were put on display at the Liberty Building in Yakima, as YWCA leader Mary Remy cataloged it before it was moved to the Larson Gallery at what is now Yakima Valley College.
In 1957, McWhorter’s collection was transferred to the Yakima Valley Museum, while his collection of photographs is at Washington State University.