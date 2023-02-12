The Yakima Valley has been well represented in the world of sports.
There was alpine skier Phil Mahre, New York Yankees pitcher and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Sr., receiver Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams and MarJon Beauchamp with the Milwaukee Bucks.
And in the world of boxing, Henry Woods nearly won the world welterweight boxing title.
Woods was born Aug. 16, 1914, in Yakima, the son of John and Della Woods, who were charter members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where Della was organist.
His introduction to boxing came from his grandfather, Jasper P. Evans, a Civil War veteran who came to the Valley looking for a new life. Woods later started training as a boxer at the Yakima YMCA.
“He was a true boxer,” his brother, John, said in a 1990 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “He had one of the hardest-punching left hands of any boxer. He was lightning quick afoot and had quick hands.
“He was just a good fighter.”
His first public fight was in 1927 when, as a 12-year-old, he was one of five fighters in a battle royale at what is now State Fair Park. In that fight, Woods fought a larger man to a draw.
With his parents’ permission, Woods started his boxing career in 1929 under promoter Art Milbrandt. He also worked with his uncle, Michael Porter.
He quickly made his mark in the sport, winning his first 66 professional bouts.
In 1932, Woods became the first professional lightweight boxing champion of Washington, beating Albie Davies by a decision in a 10-round match before a sold-out crowd at The Capitol Theatre.
He moved to California and joined a group of boxers that included the world’s lightweight champion, Henry Armstrong.
In California, Woods moved up into the welterweight division in 1935 to take on Barney Ross for the world championship. Woods went the full 12 rounds with the defending champ, only to lose by a decision.
Some attributed the loss to Woods spraining his ankle early in the fight; the pain slowed him down.
But the loss didn’t phase him, his brother said.
“To him, it was just something that’ll happen in the ring,” John Woods said.
Woods briefly quit boxing a year later due to promotional problems and moved back to Yakima, where he continued to work out at the YMCA and coach boys in the sport.
He returned professionally to the ring in 1937, winning the state’s lightweight title.
His last fight was in 1942, stepping in as a last-minute replacement against Juan Zurita, who beat the unprepared Woods in a 10-round decision.
After retiring from professional boxing, Woods worked as a shipbuilder in Tacoma, continuing to work with boxing clubs there. In 1977, he returned to Yakima after his father’s death to be with his mother.
He died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital of congestive heart failure Jan. 30, 1990, and is buried with his parents in Tahoma Cemetery, his tombstone recounting his state boxing championship.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include “Early African Americans in Our Yakima Valley History” compiled by Gilbert Chandler and Ester Huey, familysearch.org, findagrave.com and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
