While this past week featured Cinco de Mayo celebrations, another anniversary related to Mexico passed quietly in Yakima Valley.
May 4 marked the 23rd anniversary of Yakima entering a sister-city relationship with Morelia, the capital city of the Mexican state of Michoacan. It’s a relationship that has fostered cultural exchanges between the two cities.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the Yakima Morelia Sister Cities Association is planning to restart official visits between the two cities, said historian Margaret Luera.
The concept of sister cities goes back more than 1,000 years, with Paderborn, Germany, entering a relationship with Le Mans, France, in 836. In the 20th century, Keighley, England, “twinned” with both Suresnes and Puteaux in France in 1905, while Toledo, Ohio, became the first U.S. city to adopt a sister city when it paired with Toledo, Spain.
In 1956, the movement gained a boost when President Dwight D. Eisenhower convened a conference on citizen diplomacy at the White House.
“Two deeply held convictions unite us in common purpose,” Eisenhower said. “First, is our belief in effective and responsive local government as a principal bulwark of freedom. Second, is our faith in the great promise of people-to-people and sister city affiliations in helping build the solid structure of world peace.”
From that, the Sister Cities International was formed, fostering relationships between states and cities around the world.
“Governments may come and go, politicians may come and go, but the citizens remain. That sticks with me,” Luera said.
Work on Yakima’s partnership with Morelia started in 1997, driven by Apolonia “Polo” Aguilera. At the time there was an effort to better recognize the ties between the Yakima Valley and Mexico and to encourage cultural understanding.
Morelia, with a metropolitan population of nearly 1 million, has sister-city relationships with Kansas City, Paris and Cordoba, Argentina. It might seem like a mismatch with Yakima, which has 93,413 people. But Luera said there are commonalities.
Many of Yakima County’s Latinos have roots that go back to Michoacan. Both Yakima and Morelia are in dry areas where agriculture is a significant part of the economy.
On May 4, 1999, Yakima City Council members voted to establish a sister-city relationship with Morelia. It was the third sister-city relationship for the city, with the previous ones being Itayanagi, Japan, and Keelung, Taiwan.
The sister-city relationship is overseen by the Yakima Morelia Sister City Association, a nonprofit that does not use city tax money for its programs. One of the association’s funding sources is the annual Noche de Agave tequila tasting event.
Every other year, a delegation from Yakima visits Morelia and vice versa.
The visits are a chance to exchange information and discuss things of mutual interest, as well as cultural exchanges. Government officials, as well as representatives of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, Yakima Valley Museum and Yakima Valley College have taken trips to Morelia as part of delegations.
Morelia representatives, likewise, have toured Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Heritage University, Children’s Village and met with Yakama Nation officials.
Luera said choral groups and musicians from Morelia have performed in the area. One artist from Morelia created a mural celebrating Yakima that hangs at the YVC campus in Grandview.
On one visit, the mayor of Morelia and his wife toured Children’s Village, and were so impressed with the work done there for special-needs children, Luera said, that they in turn launched a public-private partnership to build a similar clinic in Morelia.
With COVID-19 retreating, Luera is hopeful that the exchange visits will resume between the two cities.
The association has helped Morelia’s volunteer firefighters, buying three surplus fire engines from Yakima Fire Department and other agencies and sending them to Mexico, Luera said. The most recent truck was sent in 2018.
One of those trucks was named Polo after Aguilera by the Morelia firefighters.
Luera said the partnership also helped foster the annual Dia de Los Muertos event in downtown Yakima.
In 2011, the Mexican Consul in Seattle presented Yakima with a bust of Jose Maria Morelos, the Mexican priest and leader in the Mexican independence movement for whom Morelia is named. The bust sits on North Third Street near Ron’s Coins and Collectibles.
The association meets on the first Friday of every month at Yakima City Hall.
