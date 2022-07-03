“The second day of July 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. — I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and Illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
— John Adams, in a letter to his wife, Abigail, July 3, 1776, following the adoption of the Virginia Resolution that declared the American colonies independent from Great Britain. (Spelling and grammar standardized)
While Americans settled on July 4, the date when the Declaration of Independence was formally adopted by the Second Continental Congress, as the nation’s birthday, John Adams’ vision of how it should be celebrated has been mostly prophetic.
Since Friday, Yakima Valley residents have been celebrating Independence Day in a four-day event that will culminate Monday with fireworks at State Fair Park that can be seen — and heard — for miles.
The celebration, which began in 1991, was the idea of Yakima Herald-Republic publisher Jim Barnhill and Mel Wagner, a business owner, who wanted to see the city have a traditional Independence Day celebration.
“It’s something a community our size deserves,” said Joe Mann, a lifelong Yakima resident and downtown business owner.
Mann said growing up in Yakima there was no formally organized official Independence Day celebration. Typically, people would just gather with family and friends for a cookout and to shoot off their own fireworks.
At the time the fireworks show was conceived, Yakima was not in a good place, so to speak. The city had a reputation for violence and drugs and was considered a major drug distribution hub.
An Independence Day festival was seen as a chance to polish the city’s image, as well as give the community a positive rallying point, said Ester Huey, who served on the committee that organized the festival.
“We were more interested in trying to bring the community together for safety,” said Huey, who at the time was working at what is now the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and was heading up a substance abuse coalition at the request of then-City Manager Dick Zais.
Work started in February 1991, giving organizers less than five months to pull it together. It was a move welcomed by Mayor Pat Berndt, who said the city had toyed with the idea in the past but realized it didn’t have the resources to pull it off.
Wagner chaired the committee that was organizing the festival, with other members, including car dealer Bob Hall and Huey.
The plan was to have everything at the festival, except for food vendors, be free to those who came for the celebration. To pay for the fireworks, which wound up costing $20,000 — about $41,168 when adjusted for inflation — the committee would rely on donations from businesses, as well as the generosity of residents.
One of the fundraisers the organizers did was to sell Fourth of July buttons for $4 apiece — $8.23 in today’s currency. Berndt and then-Yakima County Commission Chairman Alex Deccio bought the first two buttons and urged others to do likewise at a news conference.
The button sales brought in $11,000 while corporate donations raised $22,000 to help defray the costs of the event.
The event kicked off at noon July 4, with skydivers landing on the fair park’s main plaza. Bands and dancers entertained the crowds throughout the day, while Boy Scouts offered watermelon and ran a seed-spitting contest.
At the festival, veterans, including those who had served in the liberation of Kuwait, were honored.
Finally, the fireworks went off, choreographed to music played on a local radio station.
Huey said the event was so successful that it was decided to do it again the next year, and it has become an annual tradition in the city, expanding to accommodate more entertainment.
Huey said it also had another effect, in that it set the city’s tone for its fight against gangs and drugs, leading to the formation of a coalition to address gang violence and the city receiving its first All America City award from the National Civic League in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.