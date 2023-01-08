Editor's note: This column was previously published July 1, 2019. It Happened Here columnist Donald W. Meyers is on vacation.
Today, Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field handles regular commercial flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma, serves local pilots and is home to CubCrafters’ operation.
But before it officially opened in 1926, it was a pasture that pilots would use for takeoffs and landings with their canvas-covered aircraft. And it has ties to Yakima’s aviation legend, Charlie McAllister.
Goodman’s Pasture, as it was known, was an 80-acre field with grass and sagebrush. Among the pilots who used it were McAllister and his brother, Alister, who opened a flight school there after getting 15 hours of training from famed acrobatic pilot Tex Rankin.
In 1926, the field formally became an airport, which meant that the sagebrush was cleared to give pilots a clearer and safer place to land. McAllister was to be the first pilot to land there and christen the field.
But Elrey Jeppesen, a barnstormer who would later go on to develop a set of aviation charts that bear his name, made a landing at 5 a.m. that day and got the honor of being the first pilot to land at Yakima’s new airport.
In 1932, the airport got its first official runway, a 2,600-foot gravel strip with drainage. Afterward, the area was graded and two permanent runways were built. The east-west runway was 3,750 feet long, while the one running roughly northeast-southwest was 3,000 feet.
Those runways served the airport until 1940, when they were relegated to the roles of taxiways. A new southeast-northwest runway was nearly a mile a long, with the new northeast-southwest runway reaching 4,000 feet.
Northwest Airlines came to Yakima in 1937, and initially tried to take over McAllister’s hangar, from which he ran his flying school and fuel service and had built the record-setting Yakima Clipper glider.
Instead, Northwest moved to a location south of McAllister’s buildings and constructed the first terminal at the airport, which was converted from a hair salon into a restaurant.
During World War II, the airport became a training center for Navy and Army Air Corps pilots, who learned to fly from McAllister while taking ground-school classes at the fairgrounds in Yakima. Among the Army pilots who took lessons there were actors Jon Hall and John Payne; the latter would go on to star in “Miracle on 34th Street.”
In 1949, work began on the current passenger terminal, along with a control tower and National Weather Service office. The airport’s first instrument-landing system, which allows pilots to land in poor visibility, was implemented in 1953.
In 1958, a neon “Welcome to Yakima” sign, with a changeable reader board, was installed outside the terminal, where it remained until 1995. Today, it is part of the Yakima Valley Museum’s “Neon Garden.”
The FAA built the current control tower at the airport in 1974, which also houses the area’s FAA air-traffic control.
City officials renamed the airport Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field in 1996.
Today, the airport’s southeast-northwest runway is 7,604 feet long, allowing for Boeing 737 airliners to take off and land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.