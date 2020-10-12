Seventy-three years ago, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office experienced its first — and only — line-of-duty death of a sheriff’s deputy.
Deputy Jake Guns was killed in a car crash while going to pick up a suspect from the county hospital for questioning. He was 57 at the time of the crash.
Guns was born in Holland in 1890, the son of Jack and Marie Guns. The family came to America when he was 15, and in 1908 they settled in Zillah and farmed.
Guns moved to what was then North Yakima in 1910 and operated a service station and used-car lot at South First and Walnut streets. He was also active in the Masons, serving as a past monarch of the Chelminar Grotto, a member of the Afiti Temple of the Shrine and a member of Yakima Lodge No. 24, which then met in what is today the Hotel Maison.
He also worked as a sheriff’s starting in 1937, according to news reports. His brother, Bert, was the sheriff’s chief deputy.
On Sept. 20, 1947, Guns was driving from the sheriff’s office, then in the Yakima County Courthouse, to pick up a man for questioning who had been stabbed in a fight the night before. Newspaper accounts describe the man Guns was to pick up as a “prisoner.”
Guns was driving south on what is today Cornell Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when his patrol car was hit broadside by another car at the intersection of West Washington Avenue. Guns was hurled from his car and fractured his skull in the crash.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital — which would later become Astria Regional Medical Center — where he died at 1 p.m. He was survived by his wife, daughter, brother and sister.
He was the 17th person to die that year in car crashes in the county, and the second in 36 hours to do so.
Sheriff Lew Evans said he believed that Guns, who had complained there was “something wrong” with him earlier that morning, had blacked out, which caused the crash.
Guns was buried at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, with full Masonic rights, and Evans and other deputies and staff from the sheriff’s office serving as honorary pallbearers.
Guns’ name is listed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial in Olympia.