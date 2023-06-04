The 1962 World’s Fair, which saw the construction of the Space Needle and what is now the Pacific Science Center, wasn’t the only time the Emerald City hosted a world exposition.
In 1909, visitors attended the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, which was touted as both a world’s fair and a celebration of the Pacific Northwest’s prosperity.
Yakima County was represented there, touting its agricultural production — albeit to mixed reviews.
The exposition was actually the brainchild of an Alaska businessman. Godrey Chealander was putting together items for an exhibit about Alaska for the 1905 Lewis & Clark Exposition in Portland, but he thought the exhibit didn’t do Alaska, then a territory, justice.
Meeting with members of the Alaska Club, a Seattle group dedicated to promoting America’s Last Frontier, Chealander suggested the idea of an exposition in Seattle that put the focus on Alaska.
Club members liked the idea and got the support of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce.
In time, the exposition would grow to include the Yukon, the gold-producing Canadian province bordering Alaska, and the Pacific region.
The next question was finding a venue in the city. It had to be big enough for exhibit buildings and a midway, while being close enough to the downtown area so that it would be easily accessible to enough people to make it profitable.
Among the sites considered were what is now Seward Park, Mount Baker Park, Washington Park and Magnolia. But the winner was the University of Washington, with its views of Lake Washington, Lake Union and Mount Rainier pushing it above the others, as well as the fact that it had more than 300 acres of undeveloped forest that could be used.
It was seen as a win-win, as UW President Thomas F. Kane viewed it as a solution to a campus problem — not enough room for the growing student body.
The Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition Co. signed a lease with the UW Board of Regents to bring the exposition on campus for four months in 1909. The regents offered the land free of charge, but with three strings attached: the land had to be returned to usable condition once the exposition was done; the Olmstead Brothers — a landscape architectural firm founded by the sons of Fredrick Law Olmstead, designer of New York’s Central Park — had do the design work; and no alcoholic beverages could be served at the exposition.
That last provision was in keeping with a law that barred the sale of alcohol for a 2-mile radius around the campus. It was a bitter pill for the organizers, who knew other world's fairs made a good portion of their profits from adult-beverage concessionaires. But they agreed and broke ground June 1, 1907.
One of the hallmarks of John Olmstead’s design for the exposition was Rainier Vista, showcasing the spectacular view the site had of the Cascade’s highest peak — at least when Seattle’s notoriously wet weather permitted.
It required a significant amount of work to get the hilly land in shape for the plaza Olmstead envisioned, but the land that Olmstead struggled to walk across when he first surveyed it was finally graded May 1, 1908.
Crews also constructed buildings to house the various exhibits for the fair, with several of Washington's counties represented.
Henry J.O. Pohl, a Yakima architect whom the Yakima Morning Herald described as “one familiar with every section of Yakima County,” was commissioned to design the Yakima County Building at the exposition at a cost not to exceed $10,000 (about $334,208 in today’s cash).
The two-story building was 45 by 65 feet, built on what Pohl said was the best site at the exposition, a fact that did not sit well with Chelan County, which was in a rivalry with Yakima County. The Chelan County delegation was determined to ensure their building would outshine Yakima County’s.
Plans called for the furniture to be made by local craftspeople as much as possible. The North Yakima School district’s vocational classes, for example, were tasked with constructing the office furniture, while others provided the furnishings for the men’s and women’s lounges and other rooms.
The exposition would also serve as a showcase for Yakima County’s agricultural products, including honey and apples.
The exposition opened June 1, 1909, 12 years after the start of the Klondike Gold Rush. President William Howard Taft, who would later visit the exposition after a stop in Yakima and a visit with an old friend there, opened the fair from the White House with the tap of a telegraph key encrusted with Klondike gold.
Due to a miscommunication, Taft’s telegraph signal came during Episcopal Bishop Fredrick W. Keator’s benediction on the fair, with the resulting cannon fire, gongs and cheers from the crowd drowning out the cleric.
But Yakima County’s exhibition hall didn’t get as good a review that day. A North Yakima resident, Warren Erwin, called the Yakima County exhibit “disgraceful” in a Yakima Morning Herald interview the day after the opening of the fair, saying there was litter and rubbish throughout the building and the agricultural display consisted of a couple of bottles of fruit.
“Every Yakima man in Seattle that day felt humiliated and shamed,” Erwin said of what he considered Yakima’s poor showing.
The head of the exhibit, identified in a newspaper article as Mr. Haasze, blamed the situation on “too many bosses,” explaining that nothing could be done without the county’s exposition committee weighing in on it.
But, apparently, they were able to get their act together by June 11, when the exposition had “Yakima County Day.”
J.E. Chilberg, the exposition president, said the county had done “twice as well as any of the other counties in the state” with its exhibit.
H.P. James, secretary of the Yakima Commercial Club, said the Yakima County booth at the agricultural building was “second to none,” and the Yakima County Building was the best there.
He also took the critics to task, most likely Erwin, accusing them of unfairly comparing Yakima County’s efforts to the Oregon Building, which was doing a statewide exhibition.
In addition to the building, the county’s boosters also produced an illustrated 64-page book, “Yakima County,” touting the county’s reclamation efforts, as well as its orchards, schools and churches.
The exposition concluded its run Oct. 16, 1909, and was visited by more than 3 million people.
The Yakima Building was, like many of the other buildings, torn down after the exposition. Some of the buildings remain, including the Imogen Cunningham Center and Meany Hall, as well as the Rainier Vista.
The University of Washington libraries has a map of the exposition that can be juxtaposed with a current campus map to see the changes at https://yhne.ws/AYP-Map.
• It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include historylink.org, the University of Washington libraries, The Inflation Calculator by Morgan Friedman, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic and Yakima Valley Libraries.
