When the U.S. Congress voted to declare war on Germany and join World War I, Yakima County quickly moved to a war footing.
Military recruiters, who prior to the April 6, 1917, declaration were struggling to meet quotas, found their offices nearly overrun with people who wanted to sign up to fight in what had been billed as “The War to End All Wars.”
By the time the United States entered what was then called “The Great War,” the fighting had raged for nearly four years, with the theater of war extending across Europe and spilling into the Middle East and parts of Africa.
By the time America joined the conflict, millions of French, British, German, Russian, Italian and Austro-Hungarian soldiers had already been lost in a seemingly endless war of attrition that saw the introduction of machine guns, poison gas and airplanes to the battlefield.
The U.S. had tried to stay out of the war, viewing it as a European problem, while lending Britain and France money to keep going in the fight.
But President Woodrow Wilson, who had run his 1916 campaign on his efforts to keep the United States out of the fray, sought Congress’ war declaration after Germans resumed unrestricted submarine attacks on shipping, as well as learning of an intercepted German message urging Mexico to declare war on the United States to keep Americans from sending troops to Europe.
In return for keeping Americans occupied at home, the Germans promised the Mexican government it could reclaim Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, which it had lost in the Mexican American War. While the Mexican government refused to ally with Germany, it was a casus belli for Wilson.
Even before the overwhelming vote in Congress to declare war — 50 House members and six senators objected —Yakima County was gearing up for a possible fight.
Two Washington National Guard companies at the Yakima armory on South Third Street were ordered in early March 1917 to start recruiting to bring their units up to a full complement of 100 soldiers each. Spanish-American war veterans helped out with recruiting drives aimed at military-age men in the community.
On March 26, all Washington National Guard companies were told be ready to mobilize on five hours’ notice. Days later, the order came, and Yakima’s guardsmen marched from the armory to the train depot on North Front Street, headed for what is now Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Prior to the announcement, which both the Yakima Morning Herald and Yakima Daily Republic heralded on their front pages, military recruiters were not seeing much success. A Navy recruiter reported only six women signing up a week before, and no men.
The war declaration saw a rapid increase in people signing up for the armed services. By the end of the month, all but one member of Wapato High School’s graduating class that year enlisted; the one who didn’t was turned away because a physical disability.
Yakima Daily Republic Publisher W.W. Robertson urged people to enlist, warning that this conflict could truly be the last time anyone might go into combat.
“If this is really the last war, do they want to miss it?” Robertson wrote. “Will their descendants be satisfied to hear that they had a chance to get into the last war, and omitted to go, asks a writer of life?”
By the time the war ended, about 3,000 Yakima Valley residents were serving in the Army, Navy and Marines, including future U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas; Fred G. Redmon, who would go on to become the state’s first Transportation Commission chairman; and Curtiss Gilbert of Gilbert Orchards.
Easter Sunday, one of the most important holidays on the Christian calendar, fell two days after the war declaration, and the coming war was noted in the religious celebrations.
First Methodist Church Pastor W.F. Ineson told his congregation that the spirit of patriotism comes from the promise of immortality shown in Jesus Christ’s resurrection. At First Baptist Church, the Rev. L.J. Sawyer said America was under God’s direction as it went to war.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church conducted a German-language service, in which the Rev. W.J. Janssen said the war likely fulfilled biblical prophecy of universal war where brothers fought each other. One news account said a woman sobbed in the service, as her brother was a soldier in Germany’s army while her son recently enlisted in the Washington National Guard.
German Americans came under suspicion from their fellow countrymen, albeit not to the same extent that Americans of Japanese ancestry would in World War II. Three days after the war declaration, the Yakima Daily Republic reported that Frederick Benz, a German immigrant and respected farmer in Toppenish, had been arrested in Iowa on charges of disloyalty.
The next day, Benz sent a telegram to say he was not arrested and that he was a loyal American.
“People starting slander should hire out to the (German) Kaiser. He may want such cattle; I am not to be had for any service excepting to my own country — America,” Benz wrote in the telegram.
Yakima farmers were also expected to boost food production for the war effort, while residents started their own gardens and purchased war bonds to support the war effort.
After the armistice was signed in 1918, German Field Marshal Paul von Hindenberg said America’s entry into the war spelled defeat for the Germans, as Germany could not match the fresh troops and equipment the Americans brought to bear against the war-worn German army.
When the war ended, 122 Yakima Valley residents had died in the service, including 28 who were either killed or missing in action.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include “Yakima: A Centennial Reflection” by George M. Martin, Paul Schafer and William E. Scofield, “Witness to a Century: Encounters with the Noted, the Notorious and the Three SOBSs” by George Seldes, the United States Congress, “Honor Roll of Yakima County” and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
