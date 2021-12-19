Editor’s note: Donald W. Meyers is on vacation this week. This column first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic in 2019.
It’s not on the grand scale of the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center or the hundreds of thousands of holiday lights on Salt Lake City’s Temple Square, but Yakima’s community Christmas tree lighting brings a festive air to downtown.
It’s a tradition that has been going on for 18 years, one that started as a way to create a proper conclusion to the downtown Lighted Christmas Parade.
A community Christmas tree is not a new concept in Yakima. In the early 20th century, a tree was erected on North Second Street just off East Yakima Avenue. Also, pine boughs were strung across the city’s main drag.
But the idea of a community tree had fallen out of practice, recalled Joe Mann, a lifelong Yakima resident.
“I don’t remember going to any Christmas tree lighting,” said Mann, who recalled seeing Santa Claus driven around the city on a flatbed truck during the holiday season when he was a child.
As part of the Downtown Association of Yakima, Mann and other business people organized a holiday parade in 1999 to attract people to the downtown during the Christmas season.
That first parade ran westward along Yakima Avenue, which caused traffic backups on Interstate 82 as parade entries staged at where the Holiday Inn now is, Mann recalled.
The next year, the parade’s route was flipped, running from Sixth Avenue eastward, ending in front of The Capitol Theatre.
But Mann said organizers thought more could be done than just ending the parade there.
“We thought it would be cool to have more than that,” Mann said.
So, in 2001, a small tree was put up on the newly built Millennium Arts Plaza, and local church groups sang Christmas carols to mark the end of the parade and the start of the holiday season.
Over time, the trees would get bigger, requiring a mounting hole in the plaza and anchors in the pavement to keep the tree standing through the holiday season.
“It kind of stayed up there longer than the parade,” Mann said. “It matched the holiday decorations that the city would put up.”
Now, the delivery and the installation of the tree is an event in and of itself, with the street closed off while a crane hoists the tree into position and workers use a chain saw to whittle the trunk down enough to fit into the mounting hole.
The year 2019 marked a first, though, Mann said. A day after the tree was installed, gale-force winds that lashed the Yakima Valley snapped the tree off at its base, toppling it. The tree was reset in place and decorated in time for the parade and lighting ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.