Sixty years ago this week, the people of Yakima threw a birthday party for the city.
Yakima’s Diamond Jubilee was an eight-day event — 11 if you count the three-day retail promotion that preceded the festivities — to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the city’s founding.
While the city we know today as Yakima — it was originally called North Yakima — was established in January 1885 when the Northern Pacific Railway laid track to its future depot site, June weather was more conducive to the large-scale extravaganza, including an outdoor pageant that featured a cast of hundreds covering the city’s history — although some took artistic license with the facts.
John Baule, director emeritus and archivist of the Yakima Valley Museum, said the 1960 Diamond Jubilee ranks as one of the more elaborate celebrations the city has hosted.
Along with the Diamond Jubilee, he cited the city’s golden jubilee in 1935 and its centennial in 1985.
“It was one of the three largest,” Baule said.
1960 marked the beginning of a decade that saw the escalation of the Vietnam War, the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, passage of the Civil Rights Act, America winning the race to the moon, and Woodstock. But it was also a momentous time for Yakima, Baule said.
The city had weathered the Great Depression and World War II, and was enjoying a period of prosperity.
“It seemed like there was nothing stopping us,” Baule said.
It was a time for looking back on the city’s pioneer heritage, as well as into the future.
The actual celebrations began Sunday, June 19, 1960, with worship services where clergy throughout the city based their sermons on the theme of “75 years of religious endeavor.” The Yakima Council of Churches and the Yakima Ministerial Association also conducted a religious service at what is today Parker Faller Field that afternoon, while tennis tournaments were held at Larson Park and the Yakima Tennis Club.
That evening, the ball diamond was the site of a double-header game for the Yakima Bears minor league team.
Other events through the week included a parade through Downtown Yakima, a golf tournament, the crowning of a Cherry Queen and a Toppenish Powwow appearance. Merchants decorated their store windows.
The main attraction was the pageant, dubbed “Span-a-Rama,” which ran from June 21 through 26 at the State Fair Park. With a cast of 800, Span-a-Rama told the history of Yakima in series of 17 vignettes, starting with the first explorers to visit to the Valley and culminating with “To The Future.”
Among the scenes were the signing of the Treaty of 1855 with the leaders of the 14 tribes and bands that would form the Yakama Nation, the arrival of the railroad and the two World Wars, as well as life in the “Gay Nineties,” the “Roaring Twenties” and the “Atomic Age.”
While it’s challenging to present accurate history in a stage production with a cast of 800, Span-a-Rama didn’t always get it right.
For example, it presented the view that Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens paid the Native Americans for their land, and that it was the Yakama Chief Kamiakin who broke the treaty, triggering the Yakama War.
While the treaty did offer some payment for the 11 million acres the Yakama ceded — about $5.4 million in today’s money — many historians agree that the Yakama came out on the short end of the deal. Kamiakin only signed the treaty after Stevens warned the chief he would be wading knee-deep in blood if he didn’t.
And as for the treaty violation, that occurred when Stevens reneged on a promise to not allow white settlers onto the ceded lands for two years so the Yakama could relocate to the current reservation.
And the war, according to Yakama tradition, started when white prospectors raped Yakama women and were subsequently killed.
Another area of artistic license occurred in the scene “The Coming of the Railroad.” According to the scene synopsis, “In January 1885, the Northern Pacific Railroad completed plans for a new city four miles north of Yakima City. The new city was to be called North Yakima. Joy abounded as the happy citizens danced the favorite dance of the day, the Virginia Reel.”
While the Northern Pacific’s arrival was initially celebrated, the people of today’s Union Gap were not happy with the plans to establish a new city to the north to serve as the railroad’s depot. Rather, they viewed it as a death knell to what was then the county seat, and they launched a legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in an unsuccessful attempt to block it.
Others chose extralegal means of fighting the plan, such as when the children of a prominent resident greased the rails so trains couldn’t make the run to the new city. Another group blew up the office of the Yakima Signal newspaper after declaring its editor a traitor for accepting an offer to relocate the paper’s office to North Yakima.
Despite its historical discrepancies, the Span-a-Rama provided the city’s residents with a chance to bask in civic pride and, for some, their family history.
Yakima’s next historic milestone will be in 2035, when the city marks its sesquicentennial.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources include the Yakima Valley Museum, interview with John Baule, “Yakima Diamond Jubilee Celebration” by Click Relander and George M. Martin, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.