Ernest Spencer was a runaway from an Indian boarding school who went on to become a decorated U.S. Marine in World War I.
But his grandniece said Spencer, a Yakama Nation citizen, might be eligible for another high honor, as a Missouri college professor is seeking to have the Medal of Honor issued to Native Americans and other minority groups whose valor on the battlefields of France were not properly recognized by the U.S. government.
While Marlene Simla, who has thoroughly researched her family’s history, said Spencer never talked much about the war, records show that he served with distinction under fire.
Spencer was born Aug. 21, 1899, the 11th child of Sara and Lancaster Spencer, a businessman and self-trained lawyer in Toppenish. Spencer’s grandfather was Chief Spencer of the Klickitats, who served as the first chairman of the Yakama Nation, after Kamiakin, who refused to accept the treaty and maintained he signed under duress, would not take the position.
Like his father, Spencer was forced to attend the boarding school at Fort Simcoe. While the government claimed the school, which operated at the fort from 1860 to 1920, was meant to “civilize” the Yakama’s children, its real mission was to eradicate Yakama culture and force the children to assimilate into American culture.
At age 17, Spencer refused to return to the school, instead going to Canada and joining the Canadian armed forces in 1916. A year later, he came back to the United State and enlisted in the Marines, reporting for basic training at Mare Island, Calif., on May 1, 1917.
It was less than a month after Congress declared war on Germany and the United States joined what was then called “The War to End All Wars.” By then, millions of French, British, German, Austrian and Russian soldiers had already died in brutal battles of attrition.
His brother, Lester, enlisted and was serving in heavy artillery in Hawaii.
Simla said the regimented life of the boarding school made it easy for Spencer and other Native Americans to adapt to military service.
After his Marine basic and advanced training, he sailed for France in May 1918, arriving June 8, and was sent to the front as a machine gunner.
Among the battles Spencer participated in were Chateau-Thierry, Aisne-Marne, Marbache, St. Mihel, the Meuse-Argonne, and the capture of Blanc Mount and St. Etienne.
He was twice wounded in action and survived a gas attack on his unit. At Thiancourt, France, Spencer volunteered to serve as a messenger, carrying messages under fire from enemy machine guns and artillery.
While telephones and telegraphs were in use then, couriers were a more reliable way to carry information on the front lines.
Spencer’s actions as a messenger would earn him the Navy Cross, the Distinguished Service Cross and a Silver Star. He also received a Croix de Guerre from France, as well as a division citation and a Good Conduct Medal.
He was mustered out of the Marines in 1919.
Back in the states, Spencer worked in the logging camps on the west side, staying with an aunt in Tacoma. But he would come and visit family in Toppenish. He had developed a drinking problem, with wine his drink of choice. While he would drink with Simla’s father, she insisted that when he was visiting her he had to be sober.
Simla said Spencer appeared to enjoy life in the logging camps.
“If you told Ernie that you would put him in a hotel for three days or in a jungle camp, he would pick the camp,” Simla said.
While he was regarded as a storyteller, and Simla said he told some “unbelievable” tales, she couldn’t recall him talking much about his experiences in France.
In his later years, Spencer returned to Toppenish, where he went into a nursing home. He died Jan. 3, 1980.
But his story was not quite over.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Spencer’s granddaughter was approached by Tim Wescott, an associate professor of history at Park University in Missouri, about Spencer’s actions in the war. Wescott, director of the school’s George S. Robb Centre for the study of the Great War, heads a task force reviewing records of Native American, Black, Hispanic and Jewish soldiers who were denied the Medal of Honor because of race, ethnicity or religion.
His research will allow the Department of Defense to determine whether Spencer or others were denied the Medal of Honor. But first, Congress must pass legislation to authorize a review that far back.
The bills were introduced in 2019, but no action has been taken on them, Simla said.
