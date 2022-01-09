Longtime Central Washington residents can’t be blamed for feeling a bit of déjà vu with the recent snowstorms that hit the Valley.
Snow blocking mountain passes, closing schools and even threatening supplies at grocery stores are reminders of a series of storms that dumped nearly 5 feet of snow on the Yakima Valley in the winter of 1996-97.
Former Ellensburg public works employees said the recent snowfall, which had crews there working continuously to clear streets, was the most significant since 1996.
That period could rightfully be called “snowmageddon,” as hundreds of buildings were damaged or collapsed as a result of record-setting snowfalls, motorists were stranded and damage ran in the tens of millions of dollars.
The year 1996 was not exactly a good one for the Valley. Residents had to cope with flooding that February, and, despite their best hopes, 1996 was not going to go quietly into the night.
In an area that gets an average of 25 inches of snow every winter, the Valley had received 32 inches of snow. And more was on the way as the West Coast was battered by a series of winter storms.
By Dec. 29, the total snowfall in the Yakima Valley was 57.2 inches.
The snowfall, particularly around Christmas when people are traveling, stranded drivers when avalanche-prone Snoqualmie Pass was closed. Those stuck on this side of the pass took up every motel room in Ellensburg, as well as several emergency shelters, including one at Central Washington University’s Conference Center.
White Pass was also closed by a series of snowslides. One CWU student was stopped on the pass and decided to get out of his car to check out the avalanche that had tied up traffic. When he went to leave, he discovered that his own car had been buried by an avalanche.
“The crazy thing is, I didn’t hear it at all,” Kory Kirkevold told a reporter.
The snowfall also caused problems at stores, as delivery trucks couldn’t make it through the snow and the closed passes. One downtown Yakima gas station owner was able to get just enough gas for a day’s sales from a supplier in the Tri-Cities, while milk, windshield wipers and tire chains flew off store shelves.
The city of Yakima had budgeted $117,000 for snow removal. By the end of the year, it had spent $200,000, with city officials tapping a street reserve fund to keep the plows operating. The city also nearly ran out of diesel fuel for its snowplows.
One of the problems was where to put the snow that was scraped from the streets. Crews dumped it on land near the Yakima Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, undeveloped land near Tahoma Cemetery, a lot near the Yakima County Courthouse and McGuire Park on the Yakima Greenway.
Central Premix and Concrete Co. offered its gravel pit — today’s L.L. Buchanan Lake — as a place where snow could be dumped.
But disposing of the snow from the streets was the least of the problems facing the Valley.
The snow was a threat to buildings, as it was putting more weight on them than they were designed to bear.
In Kittitas County, 130 buildings collapsed, ranging from barns to warehouses and the Moose Lodge in downtown Ellensburg. A city official estimated that 15 tons of snow were on the roof at the time of the collapse.
Four people, including the lodge’s governor, were inside when they heard popping noises coming from the roof. They were able to escape before the back half of the roof collapsed, half-burying a city truck in bricks from the collapsed building.
At Bowers Field, a World War II-era hangar collapsed, but not before ground crews were able to pull 11 aircraft from the building. The last plane was pulled a minute before the building came down.
“It was stupid to go in there,” said Ron Mitchell, owner of Mid-State Aviation, which operated a flight school there. “Everything was insured. We should have just let the hangar come down on the planes.”
Yakima County didn’t fare much better. More than 90 buildings were destroyed, damaged or suspected of being damaged by snow.
One of the buildings that came down was the former Marcus Whitman School in Naches Heights, which was being restored as a home when it came crashing down. Fire Chief Chris O’Dell told a reporter that it looked like a bomb had gone off in the building.
Damage around the county was estimated at $33.5 million, or about $56.2 million in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation.
Residents worked to get snow off the roofs of their homes, with officials urging people to do it from the ground with rakes rather than risk falling from the slick roofs. Some compared the threat posed by the snow to the ashfall from Mount St. Helens 16 years earlier.
By January, the weather started warming up, which brought another problem: flooding.
In Selah, officials anxiously watched the river, while White Swan was almost cut off by rising water in Toppenish Creek. Satus Pass was also closed due to flooding, as was Blewett Pass.
Gov. Mike Lowry, who had declared a disaster in 12 westside counties, toured Eastern Washington, including the Yakima Valley, to survey the damage, and said he would recommend the area for federal disaster aid.
Lowry said the state would also need to consider revising its codes to require buildings to be able to bear heavier snow loads.
