When you study history, it’s not just about what happened in the past.
There’s also that element of what could have been.
For instance, suppose John Wilkes Booth didn’t assassinate Abraham Lincoln. What would Reconstruction have looked like with Lincoln at the helm?
Or what would Washington be like today if voters had chosen Yakima instead of Olympia for the state’s capital?
And then there’s the question of what would have happened if Yakima’s favorite son had become president of the United States.
No, we’re not talking Kyle MacLachlan. We’re discussing William O. Douglas.
People may not realize it, but Douglas came close to taking Harry S. Truman’s place as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vice presidential running mate in 1944, which would have put him in the White House.
Douglas, valedictorian of Yakima High School’s Class of 1916, was already well known to Roosevelt. FDR appointed Douglas to the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1936 and as its chairman in 1937 before nominating him for the U.S. Supreme Court in 1939. He was also a guest of Roosevelt’s at his presidential retreat and was one of FDR’s sounding boards for speeches.
And Douglas was a supporter of FDR’s New Deal policies to dig the nation out of the Great Depression, a stance that made him a regular target of W.W. Robertson’s editorials in the Yakima Daily Republic.
In 1944, FDR ran for what was then an unprecedented fourth term. While there was little doubt among Democratic party bosses that Roosevelt would easily win the nomination, the question was about whether his current vice president would be more of a liability than an asset.
While Henry Wallace supported Roosevelt’s policies for the most part, he tended to play more to the liberal wing of the party, denouncing segregation. It was a stance party bosses worried would alienate southern Democrats.
Plus, there was another concern among party leaders. FDR was in terrible health at that point and the fear was that he wouldn’t make it through a fourth term if reelected. Whoever was FDR’s running mate would likely be the next president.
Ray Paolella, a Yakima attorney who has studied the life of William O. Douglas, said FDR asked for names of potential running mates, but asked that they only consider men who were not older than 60.
Documents Paolella reviewed in Douglas’ papers at the Library of Congress showed that FDR’s first choice was Douglas, who was 45, followed by Truman, a Missouri senator who was 60.
Truman was not interested in the vice presidency, believing he was able to do more good as a senator. But Robert Hannegan, the Democratic National Committee chairman, was from Missouri, and viewed Truman as someone who could bridge some of the gaps in the party.
Truman was persuaded to seek the nomination, and his name was placed before Douglas’ in another document, despite Roosevelt’s son later saying his father preferred Douglas over Truman.
While Truman actively campaigned for the position, Douglas did not. Some believed he thought Roosevelt’s wishes were enough, while other scholars have said Douglas was, as a sitting member of the court, staying above the fray of partisan politics as long as he could.
In the end, Truman became vice president and, after FDR died in 1945, the 33rd president and the one who would preside over the end of World War II.
Truman did offer Douglas the vice presidency in 1948, but Douglas by then had decided to stay on the bench.
But what would a Douglas presidency have looked like?
“There’s a fair amount of speculation,” Paolella said. “You can look at his judicial philosophy and record and extrapolate from that.”
As president, Douglas would likely have pushed issues dear to him, such as First Amendment rights, conservation and environmental protection, philosophies that were born in Douglas’ youth in Yakima.
But would he have used the atomic bombs to end World War II?
In a 1972 interview at Goose Prairie with journalist Eric Sevareid, Douglas said he would not have authorized the use of atomic bombs.
Paolella believes that Douglas’ sympathies for the disadvantaged, formed by his observing police crackdowns against Industrial Workers of the World members in Yakima and his own conversations with transients who camped out by the railroad bridges going over the Naches River, would have kept him from pulling the atomic trigger.
“He had such a soft spot for people who were not in power,” Paolella said. “He might have viewed that as too much.”
But Douglas would go on to make his mark on American history as the longest-serving member of the high court, retiring in 1975. His legal legacy includes opinions that crafted a right to privacy, as well as advocated the need for transparency in government and the right for people to publish ideas that others may deem provocative.