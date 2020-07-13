It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include historylink.org, Encyclopedia Britannica, “Justice William O. Douglas: The 1944 Vice Presidential Nomination and His Relationship with Roosevelt, an Historical Perspective” by Eliot Goldman in Presidential Studies Quarterly, interview with Ray Paolella and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.