Fifty years ago, a legal battle in the Vietnam War played out in downtown Yakima.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas heard arguments for upholding a lower court order blocking President Richard Nixon’s bombing of Cambodia.
While Douglas’ order would be overturned, the fight would eventually lead to Congress taking steps to rein in the president’s ability to use military force without approval from the legislative branch.
The United States had been fighting in Vietnam since 1961, when President John F. Kennedy sent military “advisers” to assist the South Vietnamese government in its fight against communist North Vietnam.
U.S. officials argued that assisting South Vietnam was necessary to prevent it and other countries in the region from falling under communist control under the “Domino Theory.” Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon B. Johnson, escalated U.S. involvement after alleging that two U.S. destroyers, the USS Maddox and USS Turner Joy (which is now a museum ship in Bremerton), were attacked by North Vietnamese boats.
Nixon further escalated the war in April 1970 by secretly ordering U.S. forces to attack another Southeast Asian nation, Cambodia, which he said North Vietnam was using as a base of operations.
The invasion of Cambodia sparked protests at Kent State University in Ohio, where National Guard troops killed four students and wounded nine others.
The American Civil Liberties Union had been challenging the war in the court system, arguing that Nixon’s actions violated Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution, which vests Congress with the authority to declare war. ACLU attorneys argued with each escalation of the war that neither passage of the Tonkin Gulf Resolution nor spending bills for the war did not equate to a congressional war declaration.
In the summer of 1973, the ACLU used the Cambodian invasion as the basis of a legal challenge to the war. U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, a New York Democrat, and a group of U.S. Air Force officers stationed in Thailand, another Vietnam neighbor, filed suit alleging the bombing campaign was unconstitutional as it was not authorized by Congress.
A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York agreed, finding that Congress not only did not authorize the bombing of Cambodia, but barred it. The judge, Orin Judd, issued an order barring the unauthorized bombing campaign.
But the Second Circuit Court of Appeals delayed implementation of the order on July 27 to give the government a chance to appeal until a hearing in the court, which was scheduled for Aug. 13, two days before Congress’ mandated funding cut for the attacks.
The Supreme Court was in summer recess, but an ACLU attorney asked Justice Thurgood Marshall to reinstate Judd’s order pending appeal. Marshall, while agreeing with the ACLU’s argument, said it was likely that a full court would reject the order and denied the request Aug. 1.
But the ACLU had one last card to play: Douglas.
Burt Neuborne, the ACLU’s attorney, contacted the organization’s “Douglas Desk,” which tracked the justice’s location just in case an emergency order was needed. Douglas -- raised in Yakima and with deep roots in the Northwest -- was at Goose Prairie, where he had a cabin near the Cascade Ridge, and Neuborne flew to the Pacific Northwest.
Anticipating Marshall’s rejection, the ACLU sent out an intern the day before, who went to Douglas’ cabin, where he was staying with his wife, Cathy, to make the argument. An unshaven, bathrobe-clad Douglas answered the door the morning of Aug. 2, 1973, and told the intern to leave his court papers and come back in a couple of hours.
When the intern returned, Douglas had gone off hiking, but left a hand-written order scheduling a hearing for the next day at the federal courthouse in Yakima nailed to a tree.
When he took Douglas’ order to the courthouse to set up the hearing, the court staff told him that it was not that unusual for Douglas to issue orders that way.
The day of the hearing, more than 100 people were in the courtroom as Douglas heard arguments. He stressed that the high court’s tradition was that once a justice issued a stay, another one wouldn’t lift it lightly, to prevent “shopping around for a favorable disposition.”
Douglas also warned Neuborne to remember that, 20 years earlier, he had issued a stay of execution for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were accused of giving atomic weapons secrets to the Soviet Union, only to have the full court countermand him.
U.S. Attorney Dean Smith argued that stopping the bombing at this time would cause “irreparable injury,” an assertion Douglas questioned.
“Irreparable injury? Who to, peasants of Cambodia who get bombed?” Douglas asked. “I don’t know what you mean.”
Smith said the U.S. needed to continue bombing right up to the Aug. 15 cutoff date to allow Cambodian forces to be re-equipped and redeployed, and stopping the bombing would disrupt those plans and put American lives at risk. He said it would also undermine American foreign policy and credibility.
But Neuborne argued that continuing the bombing put more people in jeopardy and usurped Congress’ role in making war.
Smith said the issue should be decided by the full Supreme Court rather than “in the extraordinary nature of this session.”
“It’s no more extraordinary than in any capital case where a man is about to be hung, isn’t it?” Douglas asked. “We live in a world of confrontation. That’s what the whole American system is about.”
Douglas adjourned the hearing and said he would issue a ruling from Goose Prairie.
He issued his order the next day, stopping the bombing. In his order, Douglas acknowledged that the judicial branch was the least qualified to address foreign policy, but he said this was more akin to the court weighing a stay of execution.
In this case, Douglas said the condemned person could be Cambodian farmers “whose only ‘sin’ is a desire for socialized medicine to alleviate the suffering of their families and neighbors,” or the American air crews flying missions over hostile territory.
Douglas’ order was overturned the next day, when Marshall did a telephone poll of the rest of the court, a move Douglas considered improper, especially since the written order was still in the mail.
The Air Force did not stop bombing operations during the time Douglas’ order was in place.
The Second Circuit, which heard the case Aug. 8, reversed the original order on a 2-1 vote, and the bombing continued until Aug. 15, as Congress ordered.
Congress passed the War Powers Act afterward, which limits the president’s ability to unilaterally commit U.S. forces to combat.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7748. Sources for this week's column include the American Civil Liberties Union and the archives of The New York Times and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
