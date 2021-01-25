Friday marked the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States.
It’s a case that evokes strong emotions in the abortion-
rights and anti-abortion camps, and for some, it has become a litmus test for political candidates and federal judicial appointees.
William O. Douglas, a longtime Yakima resident who would become the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in American history, is credited with finding in the shadows of the Bill of Rights a right to privacy that formed the bedrock on which Roe v. Wade would be built.
While we accept the idea of a right to privacy as a given today, it wasn’t always the case. If you search the U.S. Constitution, you won’t find a specific right to privacy enumerated in the Bill of Rights or in the main document itself.
In December 1890, future Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote in the Harvard Law Review about a need for a legally recognized “right to be let alone” in the wake of the rise of the so-called “Yellow Journalism” and the development of better cameras that allowed for candid pictures.
It wasn’t until 1965 that Brandeis’ wish would come to fruition, and it was all because of birth control.
Connecticut outlawed contraceptives, even for married couples, in 1879, and previous attempts to overturn the law had failed. A doctor who sued was found to lack legal standing because he had not been directly harmed by the law, while a woman’s lawsuit was dismissed because she had not been prosecuted for breaking the birth-control law.
But Estelle Griswold, who led Planned Parenthood in Connecticut, and a Yale medical school professor, Dr. C. Lee Buxton, opened a birth control clinic in New Haven, Conn., in 1961 and were fined $100 each under the law for distributing information about contraceptives.
Their convictions were upheld in the state’s courts and wound up before the Supreme Court, where they argued that their due process rights under the 14th Amendment were violated.
On June 7, 1965, Douglas gave the court’s 7-2 majority opinion in Giswold v. Connecticut. Written by Douglas, the decision acknowledged the due process issue, but also said that the law violated the privacy rights of married couples in Connecticut, a right he said was implied by several constitutional amendments.
Using the metaphor of a penumbra — the slightly lighter outer portion of a shadow — Douglas said the language of some of the constitutional amendments imply rights that were not explicitly spelled out in the original document.
“Various guarantees create zones of privacy,” Douglas wrote. “The right of association contained in the penumbra of the First Amendment is one, as we have seen.”
He said the Third, Fourth and Fifth amendments that, respectively, bar the government from quartering troops in a private home without the owner’s consent, prohibit unwarranted searches by police and protect someone against self-incrimination, all had penumbras that created a right to privacy, particularly for married couples.
He also noted that the Ninth Amendment’s statement that the rights listed in the previous amendments are not to be interpreted as all-encompassing further guaranteed a right to privacy.
Douglas’ ruling warranted a one-paragraph mention in a roundup of Supreme Court rulings in the June 8, 1965, edition of the Yakima Daily Republic.
Douglas’ ruling in the Griswold case would later be cited in Roe v. Wade, when the court found that a woman’s choice to have an abortion was protected by the right to privacy. Douglas was part of the court’s 7-2 majority in that case.