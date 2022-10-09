William Jennings Bryan was easily one of the great orators of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Bryan, a newspaper editor, attorney and lecturer, also was a three-time candidate for the U.S. presidency, preaching a populist platform railing against American capitalism and imperialism.
In 1900, Bryan brought his rhetorical skills to what is today Yakima as part of the groundwork for his 1900 presidential campaign against incumbent Republican William McKinley, even though the country was tiring of the populist agenda.
Accounts of his reception in Yakima vary, depending on who’s recalling it, with some estimating a crowd of 15,000, while others said an audience size of 4,000 was too kind.
Born in Salem, Illinois, in 1860, Bryan practiced law there before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, where he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1890. It was there that Bryant embraced populist politics, taking stances against tariffs and embracing the movement to freely mint silver currency instead of sticking with the gold standard.
Bryan lost his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in 1894 (when legislatures, not the public, elected senators), and he became editor of the Omaha World-Herald and a popular speaker, touting populism.
While a populist, Bryan won the Democratic Party’s nomination in 1896, clinching it with his “Cross of Gold” speech calling for unlimited minting of silver coinage as a way to improve farm prices and help people get out of personal debt.
Bryan lost to McKinley in that race, and populism’s appeal started tarnishing like the silver he promoted as currency.
But Bryan was gearing up for another run in 1900 against McKinley. Along with again calling for a bimetal currency standard, Bryan attacked what he saw as imperialistic actions following the Spanish-American War, in which the U.S. annexed Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines.
His stump tour around the country brought him to North Yakima on March 31, 1900. His entourage included Gov. John Rankin Rogers, a populist/Democrat, state Assistant Attorney General T.M. Vance and state Supreme Court Justice J.B. Reavis.
Bryan’s first stop was the Hotel Yakima, which was where the Olive Garden now stands in downtown Yakima, for breakfast before taking a tour of the Valley. Brass bands came from Roslyn and Ellensburg for Bryan’s speech, which was outside the Larson Theatre, at the corner of North Second Street and what is now Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
The theater was one of several businesses owned by Adelbert E. Larson, whose A.E. Larson building stands as a city icon today.
Bryan took the stand outside the theater at 2 p.m., and proceeded to speak for about two-and-a-half hours. An account from the Yakima Republic described the pacing of his speech as “a slow jogging gait that carried him around the track without weariness.”
The same could not be said of his audience, who were sweltering out in the sun the whole time.
And there’s some debate as to how many attended. Bryan’s supporters estimated the crowd at between 9,000 to 11,000 people, while others said there was seating for 2,000 people tops, and it wasn’t even at capacity.
T.H. Rutter, a photographer, pegged the crowd at no more than 3,500, based on the pictures he took.
“It is safe to say that 4,000 is a liberal estimate of Mr. Bryan’s audience,” The Herald reported.
Of his talk, Bryan spent 45 minutes on how farmers were less likely to dodge tax collectors than bankers for financiers. He blasted Republicans for not doing anything to ease the burdens on farmers.
He also hit on what he saw as the evils of a gold standard and warned that the Republican ambitions that led to the United States subjugating the Philippines could just as easily oppress Americans at home.
The Herald described audience reaction as “courteous” but not the ovation that usually attended Bryan’s earlier talks.
After the speech, Bryan attended a banquet in his honor at the Hotel Yakima, where he gave a condensed version of the afternoon’s speech to an audience of 200 paying guests. Bryan’s supporters borrowed 22 chairs from the nearby Methodist church, and days later church officials appointed a committee to round up the chairs after they were not returned.
Afterward, Bryan retired to his train car for the night, and left for Seattle, the next stop on his tour.
Bryan eventually won the Democratic nomination but was defeated by McKinley — again. He also lost the 1908 presidential race to William Howard Taft, the second sitting U.S. president to visit Yakima.
Bryan died in 1925 in Tennessee, six days after the conclusion of the “Scopes Monkey Trial,” where Bryan served as a prosecutor against a schoolteacher charged with teaching the Theory of Evolution, famously going head-to-head with Clarence Darrow, who represented the teacher, John Scopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.