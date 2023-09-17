While most of us think of Wapato for its orchards and fruit stands, it was also a place where Japanese Americans were able to realize the American dream despite racist laws against them owning property.
Like other communities in the Yakima Valley, Wapato owes its existence in part to the Northern Pacific Railway, which opened up the Valley to commerce and more settlement.
It was originally founded in 1885 as Simcoe as a railroad stop, its name derived from the Sahaptin word Sim-ku-ee, meaning a saddle-like dip in a hill.
The community’s name was shared with Fort Simcoe, established first as a U.S. Army garrison to enforce the terms of the Treaty of 1855 and later converted to an Indian boarding school, where Yakama children were forcibly indoctrinated in American culture in an attempt to eradicate Native traditions.
The Irwin Canal’s construction in 1896 spurred growth in the area, as the parched ground could now be cultivated. It was also aided by the Dawes Severalty Act, which allowed tribal citizens to sell their land to non-Natives.
In 1902, Alexander E. McCredy was appointed to serve as Indian post trader at Simcoe, and his wife was put in charge of the post office. It was also at this time that the community’s name was changed to Wapato, ending almost two decades of confusion with the fort.
The name Wapato comes from a tuber that grows in the marshes of the Lower Columbia basin and was a staple for Native people. William Clark, co-leader of the Corps of Discovery that explored the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest, noted that the wapato was “equal to the Irish potato and is a tolerable substitute for bread.”
McCredy platted out the community in 1905, which was the same year that Japanese workers, recruited from Hawaii by the Northwestern Land Co., came to work in a nursery south of town.
Within three years, Wapato had more than the 300 residents necessary for incorporation as a city. In August 1908, voters approved incorporation on a 61-6 vote, with John Forsythe Douglas elected the first mayor.
The Legislature voted on Sept. 16, 1908, to approve the incorporation, and Wapato was officially a city.
Wapato’s economy turned on agriculture, producing wheat, tree fruits and sugar beets. Many Japanese Americans ran their own farms. While there were laws barring Japanese immigrants from purchasing land, the Yakama Nation was a sovereign nation and Yakamas sold land to Japanese American farmers.
Eventually, Wapato had its own Japanese Town on West Second Street, with shops, businesses and churches supporting 1,000 Japanese residents in the Valley. It joined Seattle as a hub for the Japanese American community.
Unfortunately, Wapato was not without racial friction. In 1927, mobs had chased Filipinos out of Toppenish and threatened to kill Filipinos in Wapato, fired up by claims that Filipinos were taking jobs from Americans, committing crimes and seducing white women -- charges that have been laid at the feet of other people of color throughout American history.
In 1942, the Valley’s Japanese community was uprooted by Executive Order 9066 and sent to the Heart Mountain concentration camp in Wyoming. Government officials believed that Japanese Americans would act on behalf of Japan in World War II and needed to be removed from the West Coast.
(Interestingly, the government had no qualms about Italian and German Americans, recruiting the Mafia to rid the New York waterfront of Nazi saboteurs, while Adolf Hitler’s nephew was allowed to join the U.S. Navy.)
The removal of Japanese Americans caused a shortage of labor on the farms, which were seen as vital to the war effort. German prisoners of war, who were kept in a camp near what is today Wapato High School, were conscripted to work on farms.
Farmers also received support through the Bracero program, in which Mexican laborers were brought in to work the fields, which led to a demographic shift in Wapato. Latinos today represent 85% of the city’s population, according to U.S. Census data.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7748. Sources for this week's column include historylink.org, the National Park Service, the U.S. Census Bureau and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
