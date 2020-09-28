It was 101 years ago today that Granger incorporated as a town.
Once home to a brickyard that provided building materials for building projects ranging from homes in the Yakima Valley to parts of the Columbia Basin Project, Granger is known as the place “where dinsoaurs roam” for the concrete statues of prehistoric creatures that dot the city of about 3,800.
The community was named for Walter N. Granger, a man who helped turn the arid Lower Valley into productive farmland.
Granger was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on March 4, 1855. He attended Brown University for two years when his schooling was interrupted by a meningitis outbreak.
He went to Europe to recover for two years, and returned to study law with an attorney in Buffalo until ill health sent him west for a better climate. In Minnesota, he became a traveling salesman, with a route that took him to the Pacific Northwest, and earning him a salary of $15,000 a year — roughly $432,114 when adjusted for inflation.
But the draw of the gold fields in Montana lured him away from that job, and while working in Montana he found the business of building irrigation canals to be more profitable, and his company built four in Montana.
His work attracted the attention of Thomas Oakes, president of the Northern Pacific Railway, which had extended its line into the Yakima Valley and created what is now Yakima as its depot. The railroad received land grants that it could sell to build up towns.
But that would require bringing water in to irrigate it and make it productive, and Oakes asked Granger if he could do it. Granger said he needed to take a look at the Valley first and determine if irrigation would work.
Granger arrived in North Yakima, got a horse and camping supplies and headed out to the Lower Valley to see what he had to work with. He quickly learned how dry the area was when his canteen ran out and he went a day without water.
Finally reaching the Yakima River near Snipes Mountain, Granger and his horse slaked their thirst and he set out to see if a canal would work. After digging a small trench in the ground, Granger emptied his refilled canteen into it, and it held water, showing that it was possible to divert water to the area.
The Yakima Land and Canal Co. was organized, with Granger as its president, and work began on the Sunnyside Canal, a 42-mile canal that would bring water to 68,000 acres.
The Northern Pacific bought two-thirds of the stock in the company, giving it a controlling interest while allowing itself to legally divest its land grants by selling them to the canal company, which was renamed the Northern Pacific, Kittitas and Yakima Irrigation Co.
The first 25 miles of the canal were completed by 1892, an event that was celebrated with much fanfare and the smashing of a champagne bottle on the head gates near Union Gap. Among the dignitaries in attendance was National Geographic Society President Gardiner Greene Hubbard, who established a farming community in what is now Moxee with his son-in-law, telephone pioneer Alexander Graham Bell.
Granger declared it the fourth-largest irrigation project in the nation, and the largest in the region.
Along the canal’s path, Granger’s company established communities at Sunnyside, Zillah (which he named for Oakes’ daughter) and Granger.
Shortly after Granger’s incorporation, the first child in the new town was named Walter Granger Nelson, and Granger gave the child an engraved silver cup and spoon.
Granger persevered on the canal project through the Great Panic of 1893, which sent the nation’s economy into a depression. In 1895, the Washington Irrigation Co. purchased the canal company when it went into receivership and extended the canal to Prosser.
In 1905, the federal government took over the irrigation systems as part of what is now the Bureau of Reclamation.
Granger’s labors took a toll on his health, and he died Dec. 31, 1930. He is buried in Terrace Heights Memorial Park, through which flows the Hubbard Ditch, named for Moxee’s founder, who attended the opening of Granger’s canal.