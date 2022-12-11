Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader.
This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
The fuse for the Dec. 7, 1855, battle of Walla Walla was lit that summer when Washington Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens forced tribes in the Columbia Plateau to sign treaties that ceded most of their land to the U.S. government and move on to reservations.
While they put their marks on the treaties, many of the Native chiefs, such as Kamiakin of the Yakama, felt the treaties were non-binding on them as they were forced to sign or risk seeing their people annihilated.
It was Stevens’ breaking the Treaty of 1855 within months by allowing white miners and settlers into the ceded area before the Yakama had moved on to their 1.3 million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley that triggered the Yakama War. The Yakama would record one victory against federal forces, but would be subsequently routed and forced to fight a guerilla war against federal troops and Oregon militias.
With the defeat of the Yakama after the Battle of Union Gap in November 1855, the federal government’s attention turned next to the Walla Walla. Fort Walla Walla, at that time an outpost of the Hudson’s Bay Co., had been burned, and settlers in the area feared for their safety.
While Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox, whose name means Yellow Bird, had objected to the terms of the treaty he signed — he argued that men should not be penned up on reservations as if they were cattle — he had not been as actively hostile as Kamiakin.
In November 1855, 400 troops with the First Oregon Mounted Volunteers set out from The Dalles toward Walla Walla country. They camped near Echo, Ore., establishing Fort Henrietta, named for the wife of Maj. Granville Haller whose expedition against the Yakama ended with him making a fighting retreat back to The Dalles.
It was there that Lt. Col. James Kelly took command of the force, accompanied by Olney. After receiving additional reinforcements, Kelly left Fort Henrietta on Dec. 2 in a nighttime march in an attempt to surprise the Walla Walla.
After spending a night in the remains of Fort Walla Walla, the troops saw their first combat, when several of them had a skirmish with Native warriors on the Columbia River’s banks, the Native horses easily outrunning the soldiers’ mounts.
Kelly divided his force Dec. 5, sending 125 men east to the Touchet River’s junction with the Walla Walla River while he marched northeast, eventually entering the Touchet River Canyon.
It was there that Kelly’s men met a group of Native warriors, and seven of the Natives, including Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox, approached under a white flag of truce, and he asked to speak with Olney.
The Walla Walla chief told Olney and Kelly that he wanted peace and offered to repay them for any of the items stolen from Fort Walla Walla and the homes. But Kelly instead insisted that the Walla Wallas in the nearby encampment surrender their weapons, feed his troops and provide them with fresh horses.
Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox agreed and said he would return to the camp to make the arrangements. But, in a violation of the rules of war, Kelly refused to allow him or the other members of his delegation to leave the parley, holding them hostage instead.
With his hostages, Kelly’s force pushed on to the camp, shadowed by 80 Walla Walla warriors. Fearing the narrow canyon would be an ideal place for the Walla Walla to ambush them, Kelly instead found a defensible position and called for reinforcements.
Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox asked if he could send someone to the camp to make the arrangements to provide Kelly’s troops with the food and horses he demanded, and Kelly finally agreed. The messenger never returned and, on Dec. 6, Kelly resumed his march to the camp, which was at that point deserted. Warriors were seen on the surrounding heights, but they kept their distance.
Frustrated at neither receiving supplies from the Walla Walla nor engaging them in battle, Kelly instead marched to meet up with the rest of his company. One of the hostages attempted to escape, prompting Kelly to order them tied up for a day and warning them that further escape attempts would result in all of them being shot.
Kelly had planned to march to the site of Marcus Whitman’s old mission, but on the morning of Dec. 7, his men were met by a force of Walla Walla, Cayuse, Umatilla, De Chutes, Palouse and other Natives. They demanded that Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox be released and threatened to attack anyone who crossed the river.
The militiamen crossed the river and the battle was joined. The Native warriors had some advantage in the fight as they could easily fight from horseback while the Oregon troops were dragoons who had to dismount in order to fire.
On that first day of the battle, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox and the hostages were moved to a cabin, where Kelly ordered them tied up so he would be able to put more of his men on the battlefront. Some accounts say it was Olney who suggested the hostages either be tied up or shot.
As the soldiers tried to restrain the hostages, one of them pulled out a knife and attacked a soldier, and was beaten with a rifle. Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox tried to wrestle a rifle from another soldier and that soldier, Pvt. Sam Warfield, struck the chief on the head hard enough to break the rifle’s wooden stock and bend its barrel, mortally wounding Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox.
The only hostage spared was a 15-year-old Nez Perce boy.
Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox was scalped, like the others, and his ears were cut off as he was mutilated.
The battle continued until Dec. 10, when reinforcements for the embattled militiamen arrived and the Native force withdrew.
When it was over, seven militiamen were killed and 13 wounded. Native casualties were estimated between 75 and 100, though only 39 bodies were found in the field.
