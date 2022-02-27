While she was the daughter of the Yakima Valley’s oldest Black pioneers, Vivien Washington Sears blazed her own trail in the Valley.
Sears was a businesswoman, rancher and a patron of the arts in the Lower Yakima Valley, and someone who did not tolerate racism.
She was born March 14, 1901, in Grandview, one of seven children of Ole and Lucy Washington, in the shanty her family first erected. Ole Washington came to the Pacific Northwest in 1888, one of 50 Black miners brought in to break a strike in the coal fields of Roslyn.
Ole Washington moved to the Yakima Valley and staked a claim on a 160-acre homestead in the Grandview area in 1890, where his family joined him. He is considered the first Black pioneer in the Valley.
In 1903, the family moved to a more permanent home, and Vivien Washington attended the Waneta School, which was built on land her parents donated for that purpose.
She graduated from Grandview High School in 1919 as an honor student. Less than a year later she married Philip Sears at her parents’ home, and they began farming along the Mabton-Sunnyside Highway.
In addition to farming, Sears and her husband owned the first gas and grocery store between Yakima and Prosser, opening in 1925.
They also opened the “Sears Music Store” on Sixth Street in Sunnyside in 1941, with Baldwin Pianos consigning as many as 15 instruments in their showroom. They were able to make $200 to $400 a day, a respectable amount of money at the time.
Family members, in a 1991 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, also recalled her as being plain-spoken and refusing to do business with any company that engaged in discrimination.
Once, a vendor was at their grocery store and asked to use the phone, which Sears graciously offered. The vendor was calling the next stop on his rounds and said he was “down at the (n-word)’s place.”
“Well, she let him know right away he wasn’t home,” Veotha Bell, Sears’ daughter, said in the interview.
The music store operated for 14 years, with the Searses providing the Sunnyside Community Concert Association with concert grand pianos and organs for performances. Sears and her husband were among the first backers of the association.
They also donated pianos and organs to churches around Central Washington.
When her husband died in 1955, she continued to run the music store and the farm, where they operated a sand pit and raised cattle. She was known for her skill riding a horse, and was considered a good shot as well.
Like her parents, she was a member of Mount Hope Baptist Church, the first Black church in the Yakima Valley.
Sears died March 3, 1990, at what is now Astria Toppenish Hospital, and is buried in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
