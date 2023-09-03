When workers at Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside pushed to unionize, it was a scene that had been repeated many times in the Yakima Valley.
Farmworkers’ efforts to organize to obtain better pay and working conditions have gone on in the Valley for decades. The United Farm Workers of Washington organized in Yakima in 1986.
The movement for farmworkers’ rights traces its roots back to World War II, when the government implemented the Mexican Farm Worker Program — colloquially known as the “Bracero program” — where Mexican nationals were brought in to fill farm labor shortages as workers either went into the military or worked in war industry plants.
In Yakima County, the labor shortage was exacerbated when the federal government shipped 1,000 Japanese Americans — many of them working in agriculture — from the Valley to concentration camps.
While the program called for the workers to be paid prevailing wages, provided with adequate housing and hygiene facilities, and get free transportation back to Mexico when they fulfilled their service requirements, the rules were often flouted, both by American farmers and the Mexican government, which was supposed to hold a tenth of their wages in trust for them.
That led to efforts to organize farmworkers and seek better conditions for them. Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta worked to form the United Farm Workers in the 1960s, bringing together various groups that were advocating for farmworkers.
Chavez’s work inspired Tomas Villanueva and Guadalupe Gamboa, sons of Yakima Valley farmworkers, to form the United Farm Workers Cooperative in Toppenish in 1967 to start pushing for farmworkers’ rights, as well as serve as a community center and store.
It helped organize wildcat strikes, where workers walked off the job without the support of a union. The first was at Chief Hop ranches, starting in Granger and moving to Mabton during the harvest, when the pressure on growers would be the greatest.
While those efforts produced some gains in better wages, the workers who were actively involved in the labor movement found themselves blackballed the following season.
Further helping the movement was Radio KDNA, a community radio station in Granger that billed itself as “The Voice of the Farm Worker” and would become a model for other Spanish-language community radio stations in California.
In the 1980s, when Chavez called for a boycott on California grapes, Yakima’s labor organizers sought his help in organizing farmworkers into a union here. Chavez answered the call, coming out for a three-day visit in April 1986, speaking at Central Washington University and Yakima Valley College.
He also led a two-day march from Granger to Yakima, where he spoke to about 2,000 people gathered at Miller Park.
Ricardo Garcia, a march organizer and a founder of Radio KDNA, said Chavez’s visit and the march emboldened farmworkers, allowing them to speak out with confidence, as well as walk off the job in demand of better pay and conditions.
On Sept. 21, 1986, the United Farm Workers of Washington was organized, with Tomas Villanueva, one of the early labor organizers in the Valley, as its first president. Villanueva, in an interview, said his wife and sons encouraged him to take the job, telling him he wouldn’t be happy if he didn’t.
Shortly after the union’s organization, he received a phone call from a man upset that the union was organized.
“I want to know where you’re located because I want to come and beat the heck out of you,” the man said.
Villanueva, unfazed, replied, “I have a meeting at 1:00 in Yakima. It’s 11:30. I’m willing to be late to my meeting, and I’ll wait for you until 12:45.”
The man never showed up, Villanueva recalled in an interview.
The union organized more than 25 strikes in its first two years, and resisted efforts by growers to break the strikes, telling workers at other farms that their bosses could not force them to work at fields where workers were striking.
The state UFW was able to get its first contract signed in 1995.
The union continues today to advocate for farmworkers.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this column include the Seattle Civil Rights Labor History Project, historylink.org and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.