As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off.
But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
In the Yakima Valley, one of those confrontations was the “Battle at Congdon Orchards,” when farmers fought with members of the Industrial Workers of the World over the union’s efforts to get better wages and hours for agricultural workers.
The IWW, informally known as the “Wobblies” was organized in 1905. The IWW sought to represent all workers, skilled or unskilled. They were known for radical anti-capitalist politics and militant stances on labor issues.
One of their more famous members was Joe Hill, an organizer who wrote many of the IWW’s pro-labor songs. Hill was executed in the Utah State Penitentiary in 1915 for a murder most historians say he did not commit.
Hill’s regarded as a martyr by the IWW, who argue he was executed because of his labor activism among Utah’s silver miners.
In Washington, the Wobblies found success among the migrant workers who came to work in the fields and orchards. And they raised the hackles of the growers and ranchers, as well as the local governments.
In Yakima, Wobblies were arrested for violating a city ordinance requiring permits for public speeches in the downtown area, an ordinance that would be thrown out on constitutional grounds today.
In 1933, during the Great Depression, the Wobblies were seeking better wages for farmworkers. Men were working 10 hours a day for a dime an hour, or about $2.17 when you adjust it for inflation. Women were only required to work for eight hours, but they only received eight cents an hour — or $1.74 in today’s currency.
Agricultural Workers Industrial Union 110 sought to have all workers get 35 cents an hour — about $7.59 when adjusted for inflation — with everyone working an eight-hour day.
This campaign started with strikes in the hop fields of Moxee, which led to the arrests of some of the union leaders, who were released due to the work of Mark Litchman, an attorney retained by the IWW.
The arrests did not deter the labor organizers, who continued to push for better wages and hours. And the growers were ready to push back even harder.
“Like the vigilantes who brought law and order out of lawlessness in the California Gold Rush days of ’49, ranchers in five districts in the Lower Yakima Valley . . . are organized and ready to move at a moment’s notice to repel any invasion of labor agitators,” the Yakima Daily Republic reported in Aug. 15, 1933.
On Aug. 23, 1933, the union appointed a strike committee and renewed demands for an eight-hour work day, this time demanding 50 cents an hour — $10.84 in today’s currency. And if the demand was not met, the workers would go on strike the next day.
True to their word, the union deployed pickets in Selah and in Congdon Orchards in West Valley. Farmers, armed with clubs, pick handles and other weapons, approached the strikers, forcing them to move off the orchard property.
The Daily Republic’s account said the farmers asked the “agitators” to move on, while the union members said they had a right to be there and weren’t planning to make any trouble.
But at some point, someone threw the first blow. It’s not clear if it was a farmer or a laborer. But the battle began and the farmers, who outnumbered the union members by a 2-to-1 ratio, prevailed despite the workers’ efforts to defend themselves.
The farmers then marched their 67 captives downtown, where a stockade was erected to the south of the courthouse specifically to house the Wobblies.
Fifteen people were injured in the melee, including a farmer who had his skull broken.
The farmers received no penalties for their role in the fight. Instead, the authorities were on their side.
Sheriff’s chief criminal deputy H.T. Armstrong vowed that he would stop the labor unrest even if it meant putting barbed wire up around the county. National Guardsmen mounted a .30-caliber machine gun at the main intersection in Selah, as well as Yakima Avenue and Front Street.
Guardsmen with fixed bayonets also used tear gas to disperse a crowd on Front Street and banned all public meetings.
By December, Litchman and prosecutors reached a deal to end the situation. Twelve strikers would plead guilty to vagrancy and agree to not come back to the county for a year, while charges were dropped against the others if they agreed to not sue the county.
County officials made the deal because they didn’t want to deal with the expense of trying the union members in court.
The stockade remained in place, as a warning to other union organizers, until 1943 when it was finally dismantled.
A relic of the battle, a pick-handle club, was recently displayed at the Yakima Valley Museum.
