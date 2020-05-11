At the east end of Ahtanum Road sits a reminder of Union Gap’s pioneer days.
Behind a wall of volcanic rock and separated from Interstate 82 by trees and bushes, the Pioneer Graveyard is the final resting place for more than 100 people. Among its burials are the first woman of European descent to be interred in the Valley, a couple killed in a reprisal raid in an Indian war, and a Civil War veteran.
There are also many unmarked graves dating back to when Union Gap was known as Yakima City.
The cemetery was established in December 1865, the same year the Civil War ended. The first person to be buried there was Priscilla Goodwin, whose husband, L.H. Goodwin, had led a 300-member wagon train to the area in October 1865. A.J. Splawn, in his history of the Yakima Valley and biography of the Yakama Chief Kamiakin, said Goodwin considered going to the Puget Sound area, but instead decided to settle in the Upper Valley.
Splawn considered the Goodwins and their company a “good addition” to the settlement that would become Yakima City.
Priscilla Goodwin was pregnant with her third child when she made the trip in a covered wagon, but she died while giving birth. She was buried along a bank of the Yakima River on Dec. 18, 1865.
“One dreary day when the winds swept the damp snow over the plains and the fogs denied every cheering ray of the hidden sun, a little band of 10 or 12 persons followed this pioneer mother to her last home,” according to the book “History of the Pacific Northwest,” describing her funeral procession.
Her burial was the start of what was then called the Yakima City Cemetery.
In July 1878, Blanch and Lorenzo Perkins, who had been married the previous year, were killed on Upper Rattlesnake Ridge, in what is now the Hanford Reach National Monument, by renegade Bannocks and Paiutes.
The Perkinses, who were going from a cabin on the east side of the Columbia back to see Blanch Perkins’ mother in Yakima City, were attacked by a group seeking revenge for the deaths of their fellow warriors during an engagement with the U.S. Army in the Bannock and Paiute War.
Splawn, who would serve as an interpreter at the trial of some of the killers, said Lorenzo Perkins, a cattleman, was shot as he tried to ride off, while Blanch Perkins was thrown off her horse and shot as she pleaded with the men to spare her husband.
A search party later found their bodies, and they were buried in the cemetery where Splawn said Blanch Perkins collected flowers as a child. A shared obelisk marks their graves.
By the start of the 20th century, the cemetery had more than 100 burials, many of them unmarked. With no funds for maintaining it and no options to expand, it closed to burials in 1906. And, like many of the living, some of the dead were relocated to the new city of North Yakima, in the Tahoma Cemetery that opened in 1891.
There were a few exceptions to the burial ban, for people who had family plots there already. One of those was John T. Kingsbury and his wife, Anna Adams Kingsbury. John T. Kingsbury rose through the ranks in the Civil War to become a lieutenant in a New York artillery company and would later become a pioneer in the Valley’s irrigation business.
He was buried in the cemetery in 1926.
In 1933, flooding on the Yakima River washed away several graves, which prompted the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington to step in and preserve the cemetery. And they had an ally in John A. Kingsbury, the son of John T. and Anna Kingsbury.
The younger Kingsbury was assistant national director of the Works Progress Administration, the New Deal agency that created jobs for Americans through public works projects during the Great Depression.
He counseled the Washington pioneers group to seek WPA funding to restore the cemetery. But there was a problem: Their application got in after the 1938 deadline. Fortunately for them, John A. Kingsbury knew someone who could help: Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
John A. Kingsbury met with the president and told him the story of the cemetery and what it meant to the city from a historical perspective. Roosevelt was swayed and authorized the grant, which went toward flood control and restoring the cemetery.
The cemetery’s wall and wrought-iron entry were part of that project. The finished restoration was dedicated May 26, 1940.
But the cemetery and its surroundings needed sprucing up again. In 2014, the city undertook the task of cleaning up and repairing the cemetery, getting rid of an old shed at the entrance and installing interpretive signs describing its history. Volunteers helped turn the area from an eyesore to a place of quiet reflection.
To commemorate the cemetery’s sesquicentennial in 2015, Priscilla Goodwin’s funeral was reenacted, with people in period clothing carrying an empty casket to her grave.