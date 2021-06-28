Charles Schanno was a philanthropist, founder of what is today Union Gap and a pioneer in agriculture.
And someone who literally got away with murder.
Schanno was tried twice for shooting one of his employees to death, and acquitted each time.
Born in the Alsace-Lorraine region of France on March 8, 1833, Schanno immigrated to the United States in his early 20s to make his fortune, first in the eastern states. He made it out to Boise, where he met Emma Hanna Bartlett, whom he married Aug. 3, 1864.
The Schannos then moved to The Dalles, Ore., where Schanno opened a successful brewery, making him wealthy and well-known in the area. In 1868, Schanno and his family crossed the river and settled on a government claim in the Yakima Valley.
At the time, the land was arid desert. The Yakama knew that diverting water from streams would make the ground fertile, a skill they taught the Catholic priests who established the St. Joseph Ahtanum Mission years earlier.
Schanno followed suit in 1871, first diverting Yakima River water to his property, and then water from Ahtanum Creek. Joining with his brother, Joseph, and Sebastian Lauber, Schanno cut an 18-foot wide, 18-inch-deep ditch from the Naches River, bringing enough water to allow people to grow alfalfa.
The additional water allowed Schanno to become the first wine grape grower in the Valley, using cuttings from a vineyard in Vancouver.
Schanno also took part of his property and developed a townsite dubbed Yakima City, which was incorporated in 1883 and is today Union Gap. Schanno opened a butcher shop, a mercantile store and, as he did in The Dalles, a brewery.
Knowing the need for a school, and being a Catholic, Schanno donated land for the Sisters of Providence to establish St. Joseph’s Academy in the town. And when the nuns’ order in Montreal insisted on closing the school, Emma Schanno was one of two local women whose pleas convinced the order to keep it open.
Life at this time was good for Schanno. He was one of the wealthiest men in the area, he had successful businesses and he was the father of 10 children. And the Northern Pacific Railway was coming into the Valley, which would give Yakima City an economic boost by opening the door for trade with the rest of the country.
Instead, the railroad would have the exact opposite effect on both the city and Schanno.
Instead of establishing its depot in Yakima City, the railroad announced it would go four miles north and put its depot in a town of its own creation, North Yakima, which would become today’s Yakima. Railway officials said Yakima City was too small and too swampy for a railroad depot.
It was also believed that the railroad did not want to pay residents fair prices for land, and wanted a town that was more under the railroad’s control than an established county seat.
Adding insult to injury, the Northern Pacific offered free land to any Yakima City resident who would move their businesses to the new city. More than a few took them up on the offer, with 100 buildings being winched across the Valley floor to the new city over the course of two years.
Even Mother Joseph of the Sacred Heart, the mother superior of the nuns running St. Joseph’s Academy, agreed that moving to the new city was a better option.
This exodus from Yakima City did not sit well with Schanno, to put it mildly.
Schanno was charged with obstructing a public highway when he tried to stop people from moving. Two of his daughters, Louise and Lillie, greased down the railroad tracks, effectively stopping train traffic until the rails could be cleaned.
Schanno’s businesses also struggled at this time, as Yakima City became a shell of its former self, and some of Schanno’s property was foreclosed.
It was also taking a toll on Schanno’s psyche, as he was becoming more irritable and threatening people with violence.
While the brewery had always been Schanno’s ticket to success, he had problems on that front as well. His brewer, Adam Goldstein, made a bad batch of beer, and Schanno fired him.
Goldstein stayed in the area, becoming a trapper and sheep herder, living in Schanno’s closed butcher shop.
After another brewer produced several bad batches of beer, Schanno brought Goldstein back, but it didn’t work out. Schanno reportedly instructed Goldstein to use a bad batch of malt in order to cut costs, which resulted in yet another spoiled batch of beer and Goldstein getting fired again.
In addition to firing him, Schanno locked Goldstein out of the butcher shop where he was living and storing his traps. Plus, Schanno had stiffed him out of $50 in pay for his work — $1,460.54 in today’s currency.
On Aug. 6, 1885, Goldstein went to Schanno’s office at the brewery to demand his wages and the keys to the butcher shop so he could get his belongings. Instead, an argument ensued, ending with Schanno drawing a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson and shooting Goldstein twice, once in the head and once in the shoulder, at close range.
An employee heard the shots and, finding Goldstein wounded on the floor, escaped out a window fearing he would be next. He saw Schanno walking down the street with his wife and one of his daughters.
A doctor was summoned, but Goldstein’s wounds would prove fatal.
Schanno, arriving at his home, told one of his sons to get the sheriff. After inspecting the crime scene, the sheriff arrived at Schanno’s home, where he arrested Schanno without incident and booked him into the county jail — in the basement of the courthouse that had been winched from Yakima City to North Yakima.
While the public was sympathetic to Emma Schanno and her 10 children, they were not so charitable toward Schanno. There were rumors of plans to lynch Schanno, but the sheriff took precautions to protect him.
Eventually, Schanno was able to post his bail of $20,000 — $584,217.39 when adjusted for inflation — which took a toll on his family’s finances. He never denied shooting Goldstein, insisting that he acted in self-defense.
Despite the initial public outrage, Schanno was acquitted, first on a charge of manslaughter and then second-degree murder.
But the trial, combined with his failing businesses, left the Schannos in trouble financially. At the time of his death March 9, 1889, Schanno had $767 — or $22,404.74 — to his name.
He is buried in Tahoma Cemetery, in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows section.