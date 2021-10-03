Yakama Nation warriors and U.S. Army troops met in battle for the first time in the Lower Yakima Valley 166 years ago this week.
It didn’t end well for the federal troops.
The Battle of Toppenish Creek was the first engagement between the Yakama and federal forces in a fight that would continue for three years until the Yakama surrendered.
Four months earlier, the leaders of the 14 tribes and bands that would form the Yakama Nation entered into the Treaty of 1855. Kamiakin, the Yakama leader, had signed the treaty under duress, as his interpreter said Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens threatened all-out war if he didn’t.
Under the terms of the treaty, the Yakamas ceded more than 11 million acres to the federal government and were restricted to a 1.3-million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley. Stevens also assured the Yakama that the territory would not be opened to settlers for two years, giving them time to relocate to the reservation.
But Stevens’ word lasted two weeks, as he opened much of the lands to white settlers, causing friction between the Yakama and the whites.
Among those coming into the area were miners who raped Yakama women. Two of those miners were killed in retaliation by a nephew of Kamiakin.
Maj. Andrew J. Bolon, an Indian subagent, was dispatched to persuade the Yakama to stand down and to bring the miners’ killer back with him. Instead, Bolon was killed Sept. 23, 1855, and buried by the Yakama somewhere between Yakima and Goldendale.
Stevens requested that federal forces be dispatched to the Valley to demand the tribe turn over the killers of Bolon and the miners. While Stevens requested one company, the commander at The Dalles, Maj. Granville O. Haller, instead marched with all the troops available to him, consisting of 102 soldiers who also brought a mountain Howitzer, a relatively lightweight cannon (the gun and carriage weighed 500 pounds).
Haller, a veteran of Gen. Winfield Scott’s march from Vera Cruz to Mexico City in the Mexican-American War, chose to accompany his troops because of the danger. He was also expecting another force to come from Fort Steilacoom, catching the Yakama in a pincer move.
As Haller marched, a spy reported back that Kamiakin had assembled a large force, outnumbering Haller’s troops. But Haller, in his memoir, said he pushed on and arrived Oct. 5, 1855, at Toppenish Creek, where he encountered Native warriors.
The Yakama said Haller’s men started the fight by firing on them, while Haller insisted that his men were only firing in self-defense.
Haller’s troops were able to drive off the Yakama in the initial skirmish, but Native reinforcements arrived at sundown, bringing the total to 600. The next morning, the Yakama forces and their allies surrounded Haller’s position.
The U.S. troops initially repulsed them, but the Yakama quickly discovered that the balls from the soldiers’ smooth-bore muskets were going wild, emboldening them enough to advance closer to the federal lines.
Haller, from his position on a hill, could see the dust clouds kicked up by the horses bringing additional warriors to the battle, swelling Kamiakin’s ranks to as many as 1,500.
“We had not rations enough to hold out until reinforcements from Fort Vancouver could join us, and it would have been as foolish a disastrous to attempt with my small force of foot soldiers to chastise or subdue the well-mounted and active enemy before us,” Haller wrote. “Prudence therefore made it my duty to return to Fort Dalles, where a properly mounted party would be organized to assist our efforts.”
Haller’s men abandoned their pack train, buried the howitzer so it wouldn’t fall into Yakama hands or slow down their retreat and left their dead behind. Under darkness, Haller’s men began the march back to The Dalles, which, when the sun rose, turned into a running battle as his troops were harassed by Yakama as they withdrew across the Simcoe Mountains.
One soldier was killed in the retreat, and Haller noted in his memoir that they were able to return his body to the fort.
In the end, five of Haller’s soldiers were killed and 17 were wounded. Of Kamiakin’s force, two were killed and four wounded.
The force from Fort Steilacoom, led by Lt. William Slaughter, was at the summit of Naches Pass when he learned of Haller’s defeat and, fearing that the entire Yakama Nation was ready to fight, retreated to Fort Steilacoom to brace for a possible attack.
But the battle would prove to the only Yakama victory in the war. A month later, just south of Union Gap, Kamiakin’s forces would be driven off by troops under Maj. Gabriel Rains, who brought a force of 370 regular troops and 400 volunteers from Oregon and Washington, along with several mountain howitzers.
Among Rains’ command staff was Lt. Phillip Sheridan, who would later command the Union’s Army of the Shenandoah.
The Yakama surrendered in 1858, and Kamiakin went into self-imposed exile, even refusing an amnesty offer if he returned, and encouraged the Yakama to fully submit to federal authority.
Kamiakin said he refused to recognize the treaty and would die at Rock Lake in 1877.
Haller would go on to fight in the U.S. Civil War, only to be drummed out for “disloyal conduct and the utterance of disloyal sentiments” after the Battle of Gettysburg for reportedly making a toast to a divided country while Abraham Lincoln was president and blaming Lincoln for the disastrous Union defeat at Fredericksburg.
He was later exonerated in 1873, when it was determined that there was insufficient evidence against him, and Haller was reinstated and commissioned as a colonel. He would later return to Washington state, becoming a business owner in the Seattle area, where he died in 1897.
