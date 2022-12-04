More than 350 Yakima County residents were killed in World War II.
Among them, Henry Carl Beerman was among the first, a casualty of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
His final resting place, and that of his shipmates on the USS Arizona, is considered one of America’s most sacred shrines to its war dead.
Beerman was born Nov. 16, 1919, near Thermopolis, Wyo., to Hattie Gertscher Beerman and William Beerman, German immigrants.
Sometime before 1930, the Beermans moved to Tieton. The U.S. Census for 1930 shows him living there at the age of 10.
Beerman enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 5, 1939, according to naval records. By December 1941, he was a petty officer, assigned to the Arizona as a Carpenter’s Mate 3rd Class.
At that time, what we now call World War II was being fought between Germany, Italy and Japan on one side, and Great Britain, France, China and the Soviet Union on the other.
The United States was officially neutral at that time, and Americans, weary from the fighting in World War I, were not eager to join another foreign war. President Franklin Roosevelt was providing Britain with military equipment through the Lend-Lease Act and cutting off sales of oil, iron and other strategic supplies to Japan in response to its fighting in China.
The latter move would force Japan to act against America in order to secure vital resources in the Dutch East Indies and expand its empire in the Pacific.
And the one thing standing in the way of Japan’s plans were the battleships moored at Pearl Harbor. To deal with that, Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto planned an attack that would both demoralize the United States and leave Japanese forces unhindered by a threat from the American Navy.
Yamamoto’s plan went into action on 6:10 a.m. Dec. 7, 1941, when the first wave of aircraft took off from a fleet that had crossed the Pacific in radio silence. The planes arrived over Pearl Harbor nearly two hours later, catching U.S. forces completely by surprise.
Along with hitting the airfields around Pearl Harbor, the attackers concentrated on the battleships, then seen as a navy’s core strength.
The Arizona was going to battle stations when Japanese bombers hit the ship. One bomb, fashioned from an armor-piercing battleship shell, pierced the Arizona’s deck and detonated within the ship’s powder magazine, causing the ship to quickly sink to the bottom of the harbor.
The Arizona was one of four battleships sunk in the harbor, while the others sustained damage. Arizona had the largest number of casualties at 1,177. Among them were Beerman and Rear Adm. Isaac C. Kidd, who became the first American flag officer to be killed in World War II.
Also killed in the attack was Yakima sailor Patrick Chess, who was among the 429 killed when the USS Oklahoma, battered by nine torpedoes, capsized at her mooring.
While Chess’ remains were recovered from the Oklahoma — they would remain unidentified until September 2020 — Beerman’s body was officially deemed unrecoverable.
Instead of stunning America into surrender, the attack instead galvanized the country, with “Remember Pearl Harbor” becoming the nation’s war cry, confirming Yamamoto’s fear that the attack had “only awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”
Most of the ships sunk and damaged at Pearl Harbor were refloated and went into action. Only the Arizona and the Oklahoma didn’t join their sisters in the fight.
While 200 bodies were removed from the Arizona, the Navy determined that the ship was too badly damaged to be salvaged. It was also determined that the remaining bodies could not be safely or respectfully removed from the ship, which was then designated a war grave.
But Beerman was not forgotten at home. In 1946, an American Legion Post was organized in Tieton and named in Beerman’s honor.
By 1950, the Arizona had become an official memorial for those lost in the attack, with the installation of a flagpole on the ship’s wreckage.
In 1961, the current memorial was built, straddling the sunken hull. Inside, a wall is etched with the names of the sailors and Marines killed when the ship sank, including Beerman. He is also listed in the Court of the Missing at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Along with tourists who reverently pay their respects on the memorial, Navy crews also render honors to the Arizona’s dead as their crews “man the rails” as their ships pass the memorial.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week's column include Sources for this week’s column include Familysearch.org, FindaGrave.com, U.S. National Parks Service, U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.