Through its 109-year history, the Terrace Heights Civic Center has been, at times, a schoolhouse, civic center, library, event center, sheriff’s station and, briefly, a firehouse.
The center’s story begins with the canal that runs across the street from it.
In 1899, George S. Rankin and W.T. Clark built the Selah-Moxee Canal, which carried water from East Selah through what is now Terrace Heights to Moxee. Prior to the canal’s creation, Terrace Heights was, as described in a 1910 story in the Yakima Daily Republic, “2,500 acres of desolate sagebrush land.”
But with the canal bringing water to the area, the Central Washington Investment and Power Co. was going to make it “one of the garden and show places of America,” the newspaper reported. Along with water, the area offered commanding views of the Upper Valley.
Within a year, a wood-frame two-room building was constructed to serve as the Terrace Heights Elementary School. A cupola on the roof housed the school bell.
It was the first school in Terrace Heights, and one of 11 that were constructed by the then-Yakima County School System between 1885 and 1911.
In 1927, Moxee High School burned down, and instead of building a new school, Terrace Heights Elementary was pressed into service as a high school. To fulfill its new role, the building was enlarged and a basement added to accommodate additional classrooms, laboratories, a home-economics kitchen and a library.
After 10 years, a new high school was built in Moxee, and the building again became an elementary school. In 1945, a new elementary school was built nearby, and the Terrace Heights Improvement Association purchased the building and made it a community center and library. Today, the library is a branch of Yakima Valley Libraries.
Shortly afterward, what is now the East Valley Fire Department was organized, and, after extensive remodeling, the civic center housed the department’s first firetruck, operating out of the basement. The remains of the basement garage door can still be seen on the side of the building, the ramp leading down to it having since been filled in.
The fire truck remained there until 1955, when the fire station was built next door.
In 1986, the building was named a Washington State Historical Building as an example of early school construction in the area. It remains one of the oldest school buildings in the area.
The building was remodeled again in 1998, repairing damage from storms in 1996 and 1997.
Today, in addition to the library, the building is home to a Boy Scout troop whose members have made improvements to the building for Eagle Scout projects, serves as the venue for meetings of the Terrace Heights Civic Association, a Yakima County Sheriff’s precinct office and home base for the local sheriff’s Citizen Patrol.
It can also be rented for private events.
