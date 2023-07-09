In July 1915 a project that would be a game changer for Washington state officially opened.
Gov. Ernest Lister formally dedicated the Sunset Highway, making it possible for people to drive across the Cascades at Snoqualmie Pass.
While it was a rough, narrow road compared to today’s Interstate 90, the Sunset Highway represented an effort to make it possible for automobiles to cross the state. And Snoqualmie Pass was the main hurdle the project needed to clear.
The Cascades did more than just divide Washington into “wet” and “dry” sides. It was a formidable barrier that kept the interior of the state off limits to all except Native people, who had established foot trails through the mountains, as well as trappers and eventually Catholic missionaries.
Capt. George B. McClellan, at the direction of Territorial Gov. Isaac Stevens, was commissioned to survey a route through the Cascades to provide overland links between Forts Walla Walla and Steilacoom in 1853.
McClellan, who would be cashiered as the Army of the Potomac’s commander during the Civil War for being overly cautious, determined the Cascade passage was infeasible, although records suggested that he actually took a more difficult path through the mountains.
But the idea never went away, and in 1859 Seattle residents petitioned Congress for a road through the mountains at Snoqualmie Pass, where the Cascades dip to about 3,000 feet above sea level.
Rough hewn wagon roads — and we’re being generous calling them roads — were eventually carved out during the 1860s.
This culminated with a group of Ellensburg businessmen opening a toll road through Snoqualmie Pass in 1884. But when the Northern Pacific Railway extended its line to Stampede Pass, first through a series of switchbacks and then a tunnel, the toll road became lost in a sense. It was relatively faster and easier to move items from one side of the state to the other by railroad.
But the popularity of automobiles brought with it the idea of a cross-country highway.
That vision was further spurred on by a cross-country road race that coincided with the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus. King and Kittitas County officials paid to have the old road rehabilitated, removing fallen logs blocking the road and rebuilding old bridges and grades that fell into disrepair for the racers.
The race saw 150 cars cross the pass, which pushed the Washington Legislature to appropriate money for a proper highway to cross the mountains.
The plan for Snoqualmie Pass was to follow the old road, but with the need to keep grades at 3-to-5%, the road designers found it necessary to cut a new road in places. The Sunset Highway was established in 1913 as a primary state highway.
The project was officially dedicated July 1, 1915, in a ceremony attended by 200 people from both sides of the pass. It was noted that Lister made the trip from Olympia in a couple hours, compared to the days it took Territorial Gov. Marshall F. Moore to make the same trip by horseback in 1867.
Among those in the Yakima delegation, which numbered 35 people in 10 cars, was Andrew J. Splawn, former Yakima mayor and a pioneer of the Yakima and Kittitas valleys.
One of those who made the trip from Yakima was delighted with the fact that he could make most of the drive to the summit in high gear.
At that time, the road allowed two cars to pass each other in places.
Eventually, the Sunset Highway was replaced with Interstate 90, which paralleled the original highway.
It Happened Here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com or 509-577-7748. Sources for this week's column include historylink.org, Washington Rural Heritage and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.