Sunnyside marked the 119th anniversary of its incorporation last week.
However, if it were not for a canal and a religious sect, the city would never have been created.
Ben Snipes, who would raise cattle in the Valley and become the Pacific Northwest’s cattle king, is usually credited as the first person to settle near what is today Sunnyside. The cabin he built at Snipes Mountain south of Sunnyside now stands in Sunnyside’s Central Park.
When Walter N. Granger dug the Sunnyside Canal, a 42-mile canal that would allow irrigation in the Lower Valley, one of the towns he planned in the area was Sunnyside, alongside the canal, in 1893.
Unfortunately for the town, that was also the same year of the Great Panic of 1893, when the country was plunged into an economic depression. It forced the Northern Pacific Railway into receivership, and Granger’s canal company, which had been backed by the railroad, was turned over to its creditors.
The depression led to an exodus of settlers from Sunnyside, with only seven families remaining in 1898 when Harvey Lichty and other members of the German Baptist Progressive Brethren arrived.
Lichty, who had come to the Valley earlier to work at a North Yakima bank, was looking for a place where his fellow church members, who were known as “Dunkards” for practicing triune baptism by immersion, could establish a colony.
While he thought Sunnyside was promising — the land was for sale and there was water available — he agreed to go on a scouting trip to the area around Galveston, Texas. After the group rejected Galveston, they looked at Sunnyside and decided that was where they would establish their colony.
Lichty was the first to move to Sunnyside and served as the guide for other church members who arrived in the area.
In 1900, Lichty and others created the Christian Cooperative Colony and purchased the Sunnyside townsite for $25,000 — $788,284.77 in today’s cash. The cooperative colony sold land for homes, but those who moved there had to agree to abstain from drinking, dancing, gambling and horse racing.
The colony’s influence was so pervasive that some of the early maps of Washington used either a cross or halo to mark Sunnyside’s location.
In addition to the land office, the cooperative also owned the bank and phone system.
By 1902, the community, bolstered by Progressive Brethren coming in from South Dakota, numbered 314 and could put the incorporation question on the ballot.
The vote was taken on Sept. 16, 1902, and incorporation was approved 42-1. James Henderson, a druggist, was appointed the first mayor of the community.
The Northern Pacific built a spur into the city in 1906, but the first ceremonial train derailed when the rails sank into poorly compacted soil.
Sunnyside also experienced another setback in 1909 when insufficient drainage for irrigation caused the soil’s alkali content to increase, rendering it unfit for agriculture. But Lichty worked out a way to solve the irrigation problem and eliminate the alkali from the soil, allowing the land to become fertile again.
Today, the city has a population of 16,375.
