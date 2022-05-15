While they are often called “routine,” police officers will tell you that traffic stops can be fraught with danger.
Aside from the traffic on the road, the person the officer pulled over for speeding, a broken taillight or an expired license tag could be a criminal who has no qualms about killing an officer.
Such was the case for Washington State Patrol Trooper Charles Frank Noble Jr., who was slain Feb. 5, 1972, after stopping a car.
His death at the hands of a prison inmate on furlough would trigger changes to the state’s furlough program, as well as give a young Yakima attorney a mission in life.
Noble was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Sacramento to Charles Frank Noble Sr. and Effie May Hayes. His family would move along the West Coast in his childhood. He graduated from high school in Vancouver in 1948.
In 1950, Noble enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. It was at this time that he married his first wife, Betty Gill. After his service in the Navy, Noble took classes at Clark College, and worked as an apprentice electrician and for a railroad.
Noble joined the Washington State Patrol Nov. 4, 1957, starting out as a driver’s license examiner in Vancouver. He graduated from the State Patrol’s academy as part of the 27th Trooper Cadet Class and received his commission April 21, 1958.
Initially assigned to Renton, Noble transferred to the State Patrol’s Sunnyside detachment in 1969, around the time he married his second wife, Marie.
Noble ended his watch on the evening of Feb. 5, 1972, at a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12 in Zillah. Noble had just taken the car’s driver, Michael D. Bergevin, into custody for suspected drunken driving after he failed a field sobriety test and was returning to contact the passenger, Robert Lee Clark.
Clark, 25, of Toppenish, was on a furlough from the Washington State Penitentiary, where he was serving a sentence for auto theft, and was to be paroled in October 1972. The state had a program allowing inmates near the time of their release to be granted furloughs to help ease the transition back into society.
Unbeknownst to Noble, Bergevin and Clark had earlier robbed the OK Market in Toppenish. When Noble went back to the car to get Clark, Clark opened fire, striking Noble three times, including an execution-style shot to the back of the head as the trooper lay face-down on the ground
Another officer later found Noble on the side of the road, with Clark’s furlough card in his front pocket, a bullet hole through it.
Noble’s funeral at Sunnyside’s United Methodist Church was attended by more than 1,000, with troopers lined up to give him one final salute. He is buried in the Zillah City Cemetery.
At the time, he was the 18th State Patrol trooper to die in the line of duty.
Noble’s death sparked outrage against the furlough program, with Marie Noble, the trooper’s widow, criticizing Gov. Dan Evans’ continued support for the program.
“Are you saying Trooper Noble’s death is inconsequential to this program?” Marie Noble wrote in an open letter to the governor.
State Patrol Chief O.C. Furseth also called for a review of the program, as did the Washington state Senate, which passed a resolution approving a study of the program.
Evans, who met with Noble’s widow and attended the trooper’s funeral, eventually ordered restrictions on the furlough program.
Bergevin was granted immunity in return for his testimony against Clark. Adam Moore, a young deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney, took Bergevin’s statement.
“That changed me,” Moore said in a 2016 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “This whole thing, to be involved in an investigation like that, unless you’re made out of cement, it’s going to affect you emotionally.”
Initially charged with first-degree murder, Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed robbery, receiving a life sentence. Clark told the court that he intended to kill the trooper.
“In view of your past record, the circumstances in this case and the testimony heard this morning, I regret that I am not imposing the death penalty in your case,” Yakima County Superior Court Judge Carl L. Roy told Clark.
Clark, who is in his mid-70s, is currently being held in an out-of-state prison as part of an interstate compact, and is expected to be released March 12, 2024.
The deal upset Moore, who felt that then-Prosecuting Attorney Lincoln E. Shropshire should have pursued the higher charge.
“I could have tried that case blindfolded and handcuffed with my mouth gagged and won it,” Moore said in the 2016 interview. “If there was ever a first-degree murder, that was it.”
Moore was also moved by the impact the killing had on Noble’s family, which included six children. While the community reached out to the Noble family, Moore was still bothered by their loss.
“The injustice of that moved me so much that I’ve never turned down a policeman’s request to represent him in a shooting — ever,” said Moore, who left the prosecutor’s office and became one of Yakima’s more prominent defense attorneys.
Noble is remembered with other fallen troopers on the State Patrol’s Wall of Heroes at the State Patrol headquarters in Olympia. He is also listed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Washington State Law Enforcement Memorial in Olympia.
It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include the Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Corrections, National Law Enforcement Memorial, Behind the Badge Foundation, Findagrave.com and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
