For most of us, it’s a given that when we turn on the faucet in our homes, the water that comes out is going to be safe to drink.
But more than 30 years ago, residents living in a 6-square-mile area in Yakima found out that was not the case. Years of dumped solvents and other chemicals in the area had started leaching into wells.
It led to a multimillion-dollar cleanup project led by the state Department of Ecology that involved moving tons of contaminated soil and hooking homes up to city water instead of tainted wells.
For Ecology, cleaning up the “Railroad Area” was one of the many achievements in its 50-year history that is a source of pride.
The story begins with the the Northern Pacific Railway’s entry into the Yakima Valley in the late 1800s. Like other railroads, the Northern Pacific used land grants to promote development along the railroad.
To the dismay of the people in today’s Union Gap, the Northern Pacific used land grants to create a new town to serve as its depot — present-day Yakima. It also created commercial corridors along the lines that ran through the cities.
The Yakima Railroad Area ran from Lincoln Avenue to Ahtanum Road between Fifth Avenue and Fourth Street. Among the businesses in the area were dry-cleaning shops, fertilizer makers and one, Cameron-Yakima, a company that recycled carbon filters by extracting pollutants from them.
In the past, people were not as careful with waste chemicals as they are today, and waste would seep into the ground, sometimes by accident, sometimes deliberately.
At the time, this wasn’t illegal; there were no environmental regulations in place. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wasn’t formed until 1970, at the direction of President Richard Nixon.
The EPA began testing in the Railroad Area in Yakima in 1987, and what they found was a nearly perfect storm of a high water table — 8 to 30 feet underground — and toxic chemicals that were leaching from the soil into the water.
In a history of the Yakima Railroad Area cleanup written by Ecology spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder, the main pollutant was percholorethylene, commonly known as perc. It was used as a dry-cleaning fluid as well as an industrial degreaser.
It can cause health problems in people, including cancer.
EPA found perc in the samples it pulled and referred the matter to Ecology for further action. Ecology’s testing of nearby wells found there were 31 parts per billion of perc in the samples. That’s more than seven times the federal maximum allowed in drinking water.
There were 1,200 homes in the area that were relying on wells that had been contaminated. And the contamination would spread if left unchecked.
One of the first things that needed to be done was to get clean drinking water to the affected families. Working with the two cities, Ecology arranged bottled water deliveries to the homes, which continued until 1993, when the homes were finally connected to municipal water systems.
Ecology employee Mark Peterschmidt described in Redfield-Wilder’s history going through the neighborhoods with the water-delivery person, making their way around barking dogs in the yards of the homes.
The water connections came out of a $6.4 million grant by Ecology, which also began identifying companies that contributed to the pollution — known as “potentially responsible parties” — to get the funds needed for a proper cleanup of the sites. Eight of the parties were then told to take over the water deliveries until the water lines were hooked up.
Redfield-Wilder noted it was a test of a new state law, the Model Toxics Control Act, which required polluters to pay to clean up contaminants, regardless of when they entered the environment. Any business that produced or used a hazardous chemical was responsible for them and their disposal.
More than 150 companies entered into a settlement agreement with the state, creating a $6 million trust fund to pay to remediate the sites. That process involved demolishing buildings and digging up contaminated soil. In some places, crews found seams of lime, sulfur and arsenic layered on top of each other.
At the old Cameron-Yakima site, at 1414 S. First St., workers found perc levels in the soil at 720,000 parts per billion, along with other contaminants.
Today, groundwater continues to be monitored in the area for contamination. Nine properties have been cleaned up to the point where no further action is needed, while others are still in various stages of being remediated.