It Happened here is a weekly history column by Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Donald W. Meyers. Reach him at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com. Sources for this week’s column include Historylink.org, “Smohalla, the Washani, and Religion as a Factor in Northwestern Indian History” by Clifford E. Trafzer and Margery Ann Beach and published in American Indian Quarterly in 1985, and the archives of the Yakima Herald-Republic.